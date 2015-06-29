* China rate cut has limited impact on rebar market * Rebar futures hit new low as supply glut weighs * Mills step up production cuts, hitting iron ore demand (Updates prices) SHANGHAI, June 29 Shanghai rebar futures tumbled to a new record low on Monday due to waning demand and a glut in supply in the world's top producer, shrugging off a move by China to shore up its slowing economy. China's central bank cut lending rates for the fourth time since November and trimmed the amount of cash that some banks must hold as reserves to support its sputtering economy. The most-traded rebar futures for October settlement on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell for the third straight day, touching 2,178 yuan ($350.76) a tonne, its lowest since the contract launched in 2009. It closed 1.8 percent lower at 2,181 yuan a tonne. "It needs time for the policy easing measures to lift the real economy," said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai. "The steel supply glut and softening demand are still weighing on spot prices. Many loss-making steel mills are stepping up production cuts to protect prices, and this will hit appetite for iron ore." Steel demand is set to weaken further as construction activity slows over the summer. The September iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange stretched losses, dropping 1.3 percent to 429 yuan by close. Benchmark price of iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1 percent to $60.70 a tonne last Friday. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0710 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2181 -40.00 -1.80 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 429 -5.50 -1.27 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES JUL 58 -0.50 -0.85 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 60.7 -0.60 -0.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 62.01 -0.18 -0.29 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.2093 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford and Prateek Chatterjee)