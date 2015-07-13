* China iron ore imports rose 6 pct in June from May
* ANZ sees limited upside in iron ore prices on weak Chinese
steel
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 13 Iron ore futures in China ticked
higher on Monday, stabilising after last week's equities-driven
rout that pulled prices to a record low.
Aiding sentiment, China's imports of the steelmaking raw
material rose 6 percent in June from the previous month,
reflecting efforts by big, low-cost miners from Australia and
Brazil to boost output and ship more to their top market.
Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange was up 0.4 percent at 370.50 yuan ($60) a
tonne by midday. The most-traded contract dropped to as low as
333 yuan per tonne on July 9, dragged by steep losses in Chinese
equities.
"Iron ore prices dropped too fast last week, but we see that
Chinese steel mills' demand for the raw material remains," said
a Shanghai-based trader.
China imported 74.96 million tonnes of iron ore in June, up
from 70.87 million tonnes in May, government data showed.
Yu Yang, analyst with Shenyin and Wanguo Futures in
Shanghai, expects imports to rise further during the current
quarter as miners boost shipments in line with increased output.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3.3 percent to $49.90 a tonne on Friday,
according to The Steel Index, recovering from a decade-low of
$44.10 reached earlier in the week.
The spot benchmark still ended last week in the red, albeit
trmming its decline to 7.8 percent from nearly 11 percent the
week before.
"We view the upside in iron ore prices as limited due to
weak demand and weak steel prices," ANZ Bank said in a note.
Shanghai steel futures fell again on Monday after recovering
some lost ground following last week's slide to their lowest
since their 2009 launch.
The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down 0.7 percent at 2,019 yuan a
tonne, after falling as far as 2,000 yuan earlier.
($1 = 6.2082 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)