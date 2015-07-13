* China iron ore imports rose 6 pct in June from May

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, July 13 Iron ore futures in China stabilised on Monday after last week's equities-driven rout that pulled prices to a record low even as Shanghai steel resumed its downturn on worries over weak demand.

Aiding sentiment, China's imports of the steelmaking raw material rose 6 percent in June from the previous month, reflecting efforts by big, low-cost miners from Australia and Brazil to boost output and ship more to their top market.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 0.8 percent at 366 yuan ($59) a tonne, but still well above last week's record low of 333 yuan, spurred by steep losses in Chinese equities.

"Iron ore prices dropped too fast last week, but we see that Chinese steel mills' demand for the raw material remains," said a Shanghai-based trader.

China imported 74.96 million tonnes of iron ore in June, up from 70.87 million tonnes in May, government data showed.

Yu Yang, analyst with Shenyin and Wanguo Futures in Shanghai, expects imports to rise further during the current quarter as miners boost shipments in line with increased output.

Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 3.3 percent to $49.90 a tonne on Friday, according to The Steel Index, recovering from a decade-low of $44.10 reached earlier in the week.

The spot benchmark still ended last week in the red, albeit trimming its decline to 7.8 percent from nearly 11 percent the week before.

"We view the upside in iron ore prices as limited due to weak demand and weak steel prices," ANZ Bank said in a note.

Shanghai steel futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday after recovering some lost ground following last week's slide to their lowest since their 2009 launch.

The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished down 1.2 percent at 2,008 yuan a tonne, after falling as far as 1,992 yuan earlier.

Baoshan Iron and Steel, China's biggest listed steelmaker, said it will slash prices of its main steel products for August, underscoring declining demand in the world's largest producer.

Chinese steel consumption dropped 5.1 percent in the first five months of 2015 amid a slowing economy and cooling property market. ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)