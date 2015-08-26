* China move fails to restore investors' confidence * Demand for industrial metals remain shaky * BHP trims forecast on Chinese steel demand * BHP sees short-term volatility in iron ore SHANGHAI, Aug 26 Chinese rebar futures edged up on Wednesday after China cut its benchmark interest rates to support a stumbling economy, but outlook for demand remained gloomy, curbing the industrial material's gains. China's central bank cut interest rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two months, ratcheting up support for a flagging economy and a plunging stock market that has sent shockwaves around the globe. The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.4 percent to 1,949 yuan ($303.43) a tonne by 0258 GMT. It hit a record low of 1,917 yuan on Wednesday since the bourse launched the contract in March 2009. "Chinese steel demand outlook remains dismal this year, while the recovery in output over past few weeks hurt spot prices," said Yu Yang, an analyst with Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in Shanghai. Steel demand is expected to improve in September and October as construction activities pick up from a summer lull, but Yu still expected prices to stay volatile. Though China has rolled out a slew of policy measures in the past year to lift its economy, the currency devaluation and a near-collapse in its stock market have sparked fears that the world's second-largest economy is at risk of a hard landing. Chinese steel consumption and output are expected to fall further this year with prices tumbling to their lowest in about 20 years, hitting demand for raw materials coal and iron ore. Other metals retreated on Wednesday, with London copper futures resuming declines as demand worries linger despite China move. Dalian iron ore futures rose 1.1 percent to 365 yuan a tonne by 0258 GMT. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI stood unchanged at $53.30 a tonne on Tuesday, according to The Steel Index. Australian miner BHP Billiton posted its worst underlying profit in a decade as a result of plunging iron ore, copper, coal and oil prices. The company sees short-term volatility in the iron ore market. BHP cut its forecast for Chinese steel demand to between 935 million tonnes and 985 million tonnes in the mid-2020s, from more than 1 billion. It also expects China's cooling economic growth to curb demand for some commodities. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1949 +8.00 +0.41 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 365 +4.00 +1.11 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 49.85 -1.07 -2.10 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 53.3 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 53.45 +0.17 +0.32 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.4233 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)