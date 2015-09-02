* Chinese markets shut on Thursday and Friday
* Big military parade in Beijing on Thursday
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 2 Iron ore futures in China
steadied along with spot prices as mills in the world's biggest
steel producer limited or halted output ahead of a big military
parade in Beijing on Thursday.
The parade will mark the 70th anniversary of the end of
World War Two and heavy industries in and around the Chinese
capital have curbed operations well ahead of the event as
authorities clear the skies.
Chinese markets will be shut on Thursday and Friday.
"I heard a few mills in Hebei and Tianjin have already
stopped production. That would probably be for three to four
days and I don't expect it to have a big impact on the market,"
said a Shanghai-based trader.
Some Chinese mills have undertaken maintenance repair during
this period, he said.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was down 0.3 percent at 388 yuan
($61) a tonne by midday.
On Tuesday, iron ore for immediate delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $55.70 a tonne,
according to The Steel Index.
Iron ore, used in making steel, has recovered from a
decade-low of $44.10 in July. Expectations of additional supply
later in the year had capped further gains in the raw material
as China's steel prices struggle.
China's crude steel consumption dropped 5.2 percent in
January-July, according to the China Iron and Steel Association.
It declined more than 3 percent last year, the first fall since
1981.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipped 0.2 percent to 1,955 yuan a tonne, not far from
an all-time low of 1,917 yuan touched last week.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0405 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1955 -3.00 -0.15
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 388 -1.00 -0.26
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 52.06 -0.44 -0.84
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55.7 +0.00 +0.00
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.59 +0.38 +0.68
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3647 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)