SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Chinese steel futures tumbled
to a record low on Monday amid tepid demand from the world's top
consumer of the steelmaking ingredient.
The most-traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slumped to 1,839 yuan a tonne, the
lowest since the contract began in early 2009, before edging
back above 1,900 yuan. It was down 1.9 percent at 1,920 yuan by
0236 GMT.
China's steel consumption typically improves in September
and October along with construction activity after the summer
lull. But a slowing economy may mute the pick-up and cap any
gains in prices.
"Demand hasn't started to pick up yet, while steel mills are
expected to resume output after the interruption during the
parade," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in
Shanghai.
Beijing held a parade for the 70th anniversary of the end of
World War Two and curbed operations for heavy industries
including steel mills in surrounding regions of the capital.
A big decline in steel prices has weighed on iron ore.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange dropped 1.2 percent to 384.5 yuan a
tonne by 0236 GMT.
"With slowing growth of steel-consuming sectors including
property, machinery and auto, domestic steel output will
continue falling from a year ago, and iron ore demand will fall
too," the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on
Monday.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.4 percent to $55 a tonne last Friday,
according to The Steel Index. It dropped nearly 1 percent last
week, the fourth weekly decline in a row.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0236 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1920 -37.00 -1.89
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 384.5 -4.50 -1.16
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 55.15 -0.29 -0.52
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55 -0.80 -1.43
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.5 +0.00 +0.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)