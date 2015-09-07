SHANGHAI, Sept 7 Chinese steel futures tumbled to a record low on Monday amid tepid demand from the world's top consumer of the steelmaking ingredient. The most-traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slumped to 1,839 yuan a tonne, the lowest since the contract began in early 2009, before edging back above 1,900 yuan. It was down 1.9 percent at 1,920 yuan by 0236 GMT. China's steel consumption typically improves in September and October along with construction activity after the summer lull. But a slowing economy may mute the pick-up and cap any gains in prices. "Demand hasn't started to pick up yet, while steel mills are expected to resume output after the interruption during the parade," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai. Beijing held a parade for the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two and curbed operations for heavy industries including steel mills in surrounding regions of the capital. A big decline in steel prices has weighed on iron ore. The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 1.2 percent to 384.5 yuan a tonne by 0236 GMT. "With slowing growth of steel-consuming sectors including property, machinery and auto, domestic steel output will continue falling from a year ago, and iron ore demand will fall too," the China Iron & Steel Association said in a report on Monday. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.4 percent to $55 a tonne last Friday, according to The Steel Index. It dropped nearly 1 percent last week, the fourth weekly decline in a row. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0236 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1920 -37.00 -1.89 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 384.5 -4.50 -1.16 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 55.15 -0.29 -0.52 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 55 -0.80 -1.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.5 +0.00 +0.00 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway)