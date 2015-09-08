* August iron ore imports fall 14 pct from July
* Weak steel demand drives up exports
* Spot iron ore up as mills restock, restart after holiday
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Chinese iron ore futures fell
to a one-week low on Tuesday as trade data showed that imports
of the steelmaking material fell steeply in August, underscoring
worries that steel demand in the world's top producer would
remain subdued.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell a second straight day,
dropping 1.6 percent to 380 yuan ($59.67) a tonne by the midday
break, the lowest mark this month.
"Some mills will recover output along with construction
activity, (but) the domestic economy still faces downward
pressure, while the volatility in global financial markets
persists, denting sentiment," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with
steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.
Qiu expects steel prices to remain weak, putting further
pressure on iron ore.
Chinese iron ore imports fell 14 percent in August from the
previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday, as persistent
weakness in steel demand forced steel mills to cut back on
imports of the raw material.
Faltering domestic demand and higher global prices have also
boosted Chinese steel exports by 26.5 percent to 71.87 million
tonnes for January-August from a year ago, customs data showed.
The most-traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange stood almost steady at 1,923 yuan a
tonne by the midday break.
However, steel mills have stepped up buying of iron ore to
ramp up production, lifting spot prices.
Chinese steel mills are expected to resume production this
week after curbing operations as Beijing held a parade for the
70th anniversary of the end of World War Two.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rebounded 1.8 percent to $56 a tonne on Monday,
according to The Steel Index.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0352 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1923 -2.00 -0.10
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 380 -6.00 -1.55
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56 +1.00 +1.82
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.85 +0.35 +0.62
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3681 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom
Hogue)