* August iron ore imports fall 14 pct from July
* Weak steel demand drives up exports
* Spot iron ore up as mills restock after holiday
(Updates to close)
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 Chinese iron ore futures
reversed earlier losses to end higher on Tuesday as steel mills
stepped up buying of the raw material to ramp up production,
lifting spot prices.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed up 0.65 percent at 388.5
yuan ($61.03) a tonne, off a one-week low of 378.5 reached
earlier in the session.
Chinese steel mills are expected to resume production this
week after curbing operations as Beijing held a parade for the
70th anniversary of the end of World War Two.
"Buying is picking up at higher prices than the index (of
the monthly average)," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI rebounded 1.8 percent to $56 a tonne on Monday,
according to the Steel Index.
However, a stumbling economy is expected to continue putting
pressure on industrial metals. A recovery in steel production in
the world's top producer could also be offset by weak demand.
"Some mills will recover output along with construction
activity, (but) the domestic economy still faces downward
pressure, while the volatility in global financial markets
persists, denting sentiment," said Qiu Yuecheng, analyst with
steel trading platform Xiben New Line E-Commerce in Shanghai.
Qiu expects steel prices to remain weak, putting further
pressure on iron ore.
Chinese iron ore imports fell 14 percent in August from the
previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday, as persistent
weakness in steel demand forced mills to cut back on imports of
the raw material.
Faltering domestic demand and higher global prices have also
boosted Chinese steel exports by 26.5 percent to 71.87 million
tonnes for January-August from a year ago, customs data showed.
The most-traded January rebar futures on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was 1.25 percent higher at 1,949 yuan a
tonne by close.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0909 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1949 +24.00 +1.25
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 388.5 +2.50 +0.65
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56 +0.20 +0.36
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.85 +0.35 +0.62
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3657 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Himani Sarkar)