* Dalian futures hit upside limit, Shanghai rebar also gains
* Chinese infrastructure investment may pick up - CRU
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 9 Iron ore futures in China climbed
5 percent on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes that infrastructure
spending would gain pace for the remainder of the year and boost
steel demand.
Steel demand in China, the world's top consumer, has
continued to shrink this year amid a slowing economy, spurring
more producers to sell overseas. China's steel consumption fell
last year for the first time since 1981.
Infrastructure spending on some sectors such as
telecommunications has only been "30-40 percent" completed, and
local governments may speed up investment for the rest of the
year, said Wang Li, an analyst at CRU Group in Beijing.
"There are some uncertainties in the overall economy but the
Chinese government has bigger power and influence on the economy
so I'm not too bearish," said Wang.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose as much as 5 percent to 402
yuan ($63) a tonne, the daily ceiling set by the bourse and its
highest level since July 3. It closed at 398 yuan, up 3.9
percent.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the January rebar contract
ended 1 percent higher at 1,948 yuan a tonne after
touching a 1-1/2-week high of 1,979 yuan.
The 14-percent decline in China's iron ore imports in August
from July possibly reflects slower supply additions, said Wang.
"I think the major miners may adjust their business cycle
according to Chinese demand," she said.
Iron ore prices have been hurt by worries over a global glut
amid signals that China's steel demand may be near its peak.
But the steelmaking raw material, after recovering from a
decade-low of $44.10 a tonne in July, has managed to stay above
$50 since then.
On Tuesday, iron ore for immediate delivery to China's
Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.7 percent to $56.40 a tonne,
a level last seen on Aug. 5, according to the Steel Index.
But Commonwealth Bank of Australia believes weak Chinese
steel demand will continue to cut the country's iron ore
imports.
"While we still expect low-cost iron ore supply from Brazil
and Australia to displace high-cost supply in China, we may
still see China's iron ore imports fall this year due to weak
steel production and demand," the bank said in a note.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0710 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1948 +19.00 +0.98
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 398 +15.00 +3.92
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES DEC 51.16 +1.76 +3.56
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.4 +0.40 +0.71
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.42 +0.57 +1.00
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3728 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Anand Basu)