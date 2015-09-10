* Dalian futures rise 3 pct, Shanghai rebar slips * Chinese Premier Li sees no hard landing for economy (Updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Sept 10 Spot iron ore prices scaled a 10-week high and rallying China futures on Thursday suggest further gains amid limited availability of cargoes for immediate shipment. "Based on the current ship lineup at the ports, the volume of iron ore arriving to China will be tight," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. Stocks of iron ore at China's ports have been falling for weeks and the country's imports of the steelmaking raw material dropped 14 percent in August from the previous month. Iron ore inventory at major Chinese ports stood at 80.1 million tonnes as of Sept. 4, the lowest since June, data from consultancy SteelHome showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV Chinese steel demand usually picks up from September along with construction activity after the summer lull, spurring mills to boost output. Barring any impact from a slowing Chinese economy, "steel sales are normally good between September and October so mills increase production," said the trader, adding that the tightness in spot iron ore cargoes may be due to logistics issues among exporters to China. The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed up 3.1 percent at 410 yuan ($64) a tonne, after touching a 10-week high of 414 yuan earlier. The contract jumped 4 percent on Wednesday. That bodes well for spot prices which also hit a 10-week top on Wednesday. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.9 percent to $56.90 a tonne, the highest since July 1, according to The Steel Index. The spot benchmark has now risen 29 percent since hitting a decade-low of $44.10 in July. "We believe the rally will be short-lived, with slowing steel demand and increasing challenges to Chinese steel export," ANZ wrote in a note to clients. After shrinking for the first time since 1981 last year, China's crude steel consumption continued to drop this year as industrial activity in the world's top steel consumer slows after decades of speedy growth. Still, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said he sees no hard landing for the economy and is confident that the government will meet its growth target this year. The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 1,956 yuan a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0712 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1956 -7.00 -0.36 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 410 +12.50 +3.14 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 55.73 +1.20 +2.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.9 +0.50 +0.89 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.18 +0.76 +1.32 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair and Anupama Dwivedi)