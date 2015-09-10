* Dalian futures rise 3 pct, Shanghai rebar slips
* Chinese Premier Li sees no hard landing for economy
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 10 Spot iron ore prices scaled a
10-week high and rallying China futures on Thursday suggest
further gains amid limited availability of cargoes for immediate
shipment.
"Based on the current ship lineup at the ports, the volume
of iron ore arriving to China will be tight," said a
Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Stocks of iron ore at China's ports have been falling for
weeks and the country's imports of the steelmaking raw material
dropped 14 percent in August from the previous month.
Iron ore inventory at major Chinese ports stood at 80.1
million tonnes as of Sept. 4, the lowest since June, data from
consultancy SteelHome showed. SH-TOT-IRONINV
Chinese steel demand usually picks up from September along
with construction activity after the summer lull, spurring mills
to boost output.
Barring any impact from a slowing Chinese economy, "steel
sales are normally good between September and October so mills
increase production," said the trader, adding that the tightness
in spot iron ore cargoes may be due to logistics issues among
exporters to China.
The January iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed up 3.1 percent at 410 yuan ($64) a
tonne, after touching a 10-week high of 414 yuan earlier. The
contract jumped 4 percent on Wednesday.
That bodes well for spot prices which also hit a 10-week top
on Wednesday. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin
port .IO62-CNI=SI gained 0.9 percent to $56.90 a tonne, the
highest since July 1, according to The Steel Index.
The spot benchmark has now risen 29 percent since hitting a
decade-low of $44.10 in July.
"We believe the rally will be short-lived, with slowing
steel demand and increasing challenges to Chinese steel export,"
ANZ wrote in a note to clients.
After shrinking for the first time since 1981 last year,
China's crude steel consumption continued to drop this year as
industrial activity in the world's top steel consumer slows
after decades of speedy growth.
Still, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said he sees no hard
landing for the economy and is confident that the government
will meet its growth target this year.
The most-traded rebar for January delivery on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange slipped 0.4 percent to 1,956 yuan a
tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0712 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1956 -7.00 -0.36
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 410 +12.50 +3.14
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 55.73 +1.20 +2.20
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.9 +0.50 +0.89
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 58.18 +0.76 +1.32
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3835 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair and
Anupama Dwivedi)