* Spot iron ore gains nearly 5 pct on week, at highest since
July
* Dalian futures at highest since late June despite steady
steel
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 11 Spot iron ore prices posted
their biggest weekly gain in five as the raw material climbed to
its highest since July, backed by rising futures in China and
expectations of a seasonal pickup in steel demand there.
Chinese steel prices have been largely steady this week, but
mills are expected to boost production hoping consumption would
recover from this month as they do in past years when
construction work resumes after the summer lull.
"Some mills need to replenish, we have received some
inquiries from mills in south China who want some cargoes," said
a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 2.8 percent to $58.50 a tonne on
Thursday, data compiled by The Steel Index (TSI) showed.
That was the highest for the spot benchmark since July 1 and
put its weekly gain to 4.8 percent after four weeks of modest
movements.
TSI will not publish a price assessment on Friday because
it's a public holiday in Singapore due to national elections.
Gains in Chinese futures also spurred higher deals in the
physical market.
"If mills want to buy cargo now, availability of stocks at
the ports is limited so they have to buy fresh seaborne cargo
and many sellers are trying to push up the market," said the
Shanghai trader.
The most-traded January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange was up 0.7 percent at 407.50 yuan
($64) a tonne by midday, after peaking at 417 yuan, its highest
since June 29.
The sharp gains in Dalian futures this week showcase how
Chinese hedge funds are moving into commodities after Beijing's
steps to tame volatility in equity markets restricted trading
activity in stock futures.
Analysts at ANZ Bank said rising prices of domestic iron ore
in China have narrowed its gap with seaborne prices to $16 per
tonne against a high of $35 in July, making imports "less
attractive."
China's iron ore imports fell 14 percent in August from the
previous month, customs data showed on Tuesday.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0332 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1953 +0.00 +0.00
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 407.5 +3.00 +0.74
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 55.72 -0.86 -1.52
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 58.5 +1.60 +2.81
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 59.01 +0.83 +1.43
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3718 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sunil Nair)