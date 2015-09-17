* Spot iron ore at lowest in more than a week
* Dalian futures slip further, Shanghai rebar steady
(Updates futures)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
Sept 17 Spot iron ore prices dropped to their
lowest in more than a week and softer Chinese futures on
Thursday signalled further weakness ahead, pressured by slow
steel demand in the world's top consumer.
Chinese buying interest for the steelmaking commodity has
slowed after spot prices rose last week to their highest since
July.
"Mills are talking lower price levels for iron ore than the
current market, citing weak demand for steel," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI fell 0.7 percent to $56 a tonne on Wednesday, the
lowest since Sept. 7, data compiled by The Steel Index showed.
The spot benchmark hit a 10-week peak of $58.50 on Sept. 10.
On Thursday, the January iron ore contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower at 393.50
yuan ($62) a tonne, not far above Wednesday's one-week low of
391 yuan.
Weaker steel demand at home has forced many Chinese
producers to sell more abroad. The country's steel exports rose
27 percent to 71.87 million tonnes in January-August.
"I think a lot of mills now rely on steel exports to absorb
their production. If mills are able to export cargoes they can
still make some profit margins. Otherwise they will continue to
lose money," said the Shanghai trader.
Rising Chinese exports have led to trade tensions with other
countries, with foreign markets accusing Chinese producers of
slashing prices to be able to sell more.
But China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday that using
anti-dumping measures to restrict Chinese steel exports will not
provide a lasting solution to the growing trade tensions.
"Any push-back on Chinese steel exports is likely to result
in weaker iron ore prices," ANZ Bank said in a note.
Construction-used rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
ended flat at 1,926 yuan a tonne, not far from
Tuesday's one-week trough of 1,907 yuan.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0719 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1926 +0.00 +0.00
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 393.5 -1.00 -0.25
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 53.76 +0.02 +0.04
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56 -0.40 -0.71
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.21 -0.07 -0.12
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3663 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)