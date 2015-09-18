* Iron ore down nearly 3 pct on week * Dalian futures, Shanghai rebar slip By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, Sept 18 Iron ore is headed for its sharpest weekly drop in 10, having pulled back from recent highs with no signals of a firm pick-up in China's steel demand at the start of a seasonally brisk consumption period. Expectations of more supply coming through to the global market should keep iron ore under pressure through the remainder of the year, analysts say. "We expect to see some weakness into the year-end despite what is normally a fairly positive seasonal trend in terms of (Chinese) steel production, that we don't think will be as strong as previous years," said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ Bank. "And with further supply growth coming in, it's likely to keep some downward pressure on prices." Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer, typically picks up from September along with construction work after the summer lull. But a slowing economy has hit industrial activity, with steel consumption continuing to shrink this year after falling in 2014 for the first time since 1981. Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $56.80 a tonne on Thursday after a three-day retreat. But the spot benchmark was still down nearly 3 percent so far for the week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended July 10. The price was below a 10-week high of $58.50 touched on Sept. 10. Among new supply coming in before the year ends is the $10 billion Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia, scheduled to start up next month. The project is slated to ramp up to its full annual capacity of 55 million tonnes over 30 months. Since recovering from a decade low of $44.10 a tonne in July, iron ore has been largely stuck between $55 and $58 in recent weeks. "There's no clear view across the market and certainly market participants were not willing to put on any aggressive positioning as well either way," said ANZ's Hynes. But given expectations of softer-than-usual seasonal steel demand in China and the risk of additional supply, ANZ expects iron ore to average at $50 a tonne in October-December. Hynes said iron ore is "certainly susceptible" to dipping again below $50. Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to 393.50 yuan ($62) a tonne by 0302 GMT. January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.5 percent to 1,926 yuan a tonne. Rebar and iron ore prices at 0302 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN6 1926 -9.00 -0.47 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 393.5 -1.00 -0.25 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 53.83 -0.02 -0.04 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 +0.80 +1.43 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.37 +0.16 +0.28 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3638 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)