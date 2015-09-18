* Iron ore down nearly 3 pct on week
* Dalian ore futures hit 1-1/2 week low, Shanghai rebar
slips
(Updates futures)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, Sept 18 Iron ore is headed for its
sharpest weekly drop in 10, having pulled back from recent highs
with no signals of a firm pick-up in China's steel demand at the
start of a seasonally brisk consumption period.
Expectations of more supply coming through to the global
market should keep iron ore under pressure through the remainder
of the year, analysts say.
"We expect to see some weakness into the year-end despite
what is normally a fairly positive seasonal trend in terms of
(Chinese) steel production, that we don't think will be as
strong as previous years," said Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity
strategist at ANZ Bank.
"And with further supply growth coming in, it's likely to
keep some downward pressure on prices."
Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer,
typically picks up from September along with construction work
after the summer lull. But a slowing economy has hit industrial
activity, with steel consumption continuing to shrink this year
after falling in 2014 for the first time since 1981.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 1.4 percent to $56.80 a tonne on Thursday
after a three-day retreat.
But the spot benchmark was still down nearly 3 percent so
far for the week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the
week ended July 10. The price was below a 10-week high of $58.50
touched on Sept. 10.
Among new supply coming in before the year ends is the $10
billion Roy Hill iron ore project in Australia, scheduled to
start up next month. The project is slated to ramp up to its
full annual capacity of 55 million tonnes over 30 months.
Since recovering from a decade-low of $44.10 a tonne in
July, iron ore has been largely stuck between $55 and $58 in
recent weeks.
"There's no clear view across the market and certainly
market participants were not willing to put on any aggressive
positioning as well either way," said ANZ's Hynes.
But given expectations of softer-than-usual seasonal steel
demand in China and the risk of additional supply, ANZ expects
iron ore to average at $50 a tonne in October-December.
Iron ore is "certainly susceptible" to dipping again below
$50, said Hynes.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell 1.7 percent to close at 388 yuan ($61) a
tonne, after touching a 1-1/2 week low of 387 yuan.
January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
slipped 0.7 percent to 1,922 yuan a tonne.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0704 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1922 -13.00 -0.67
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 388 -6.50 -1.65
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES OCT 53.65 -0.20 -0.37
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 +0.80 +1.43
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.37 +0.16 +0.28
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3620 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)