* Steel demand in China remains weak amid slowing economy
* ANZ estimates steel mills losing 200 yuan/T
* Some mills expected to restock iron ore over next few days
SHANGHAI, Sept 21 Chinese iron ore futures
dropped on Monday as weak steel demand in the world's top
consumer and a fall in overall commodity futures dragged down
prices for the raw material.
Chinese steel mills are holding back purchases of iron ore
as many are suffering losses due to falling steel prices and
shrinking demand.
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange slipped 0.3 percent to 390.5 yuan ($61.24) a
tonne by close.
Steel demand in China typically picks up from September
along with construction work after the summer lull. But a
slowing economy has hit industrial activity, with steel
consumption continuing to shrink this year after falling in 2014
for the first time since 1981.
In the short term, though, some Chinese steel mills are
expected to pick up iron ore purchases to restock the
steelmaking ingredient ahead of the week-long National Day
holiday starting at the beginning of October.
"Steel mills are expected to restock the raw material over
next few days before the national holiday and this will have
some support for prices," said Xia Junyan, an analyst with
Everbright Futures in Shanghai.
January rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dropped 1.1 percent to 1,904 yuan a tonne by close.
Copper prices and other metals slipped on
Monday as well, as jitters lingered over the health of the
global economy after the U.S. Federal Reserve last week delayed
an interest rate rise.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI climbed 0.5 percent to $57.10 a tonne on Friday,
although it ended last week down 2.4 percent.
Iron ore is receiving some support from mills that are
producing steel at a faster pace than consumers are using up
their products to save money on operational costs.
"Struggling domestic steel mills are maintaining higher than
required output volumes in an aid to minimise marginal costs,"
ANZ bank said in a research note on Monday.
ANZ estimated that the Chinese steel industry is losing an
average of 200 yuan a tonne, a very painful negative profit
margin of 8 percent.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0705 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1904 -22.00 -1.14
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 390.5 -1.00 -0.26
SGX IRON ORE FUTURES SEP 56.3 +0.05 +0.09
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.1 +0.30 +0.53
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 57.69 +0.32 +0.56
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3683 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue
and Anand Basu)