(Corrects milestones from August to July in para 5 and para 9)
* Dalian iron ore futures inch up 0.3 percent
* Trade in decline ahead of next week's holiday
* Chinese spot steel prices still under pressure
BEIJING, Sept 24 Chinese iron ore futures were
flat in the early session on Thursday after four consecutive
days of declines, with little prospect of any upturn ahead of
the week-long National Day holiday starting Oct. 1.
This week's annual steel raw materials conference in the
Chinese port city of Qingdao, attended by giant state steel
mills and global mining firms, is normally a chance for iron ore
traders to strike deals, but it has seen very little activity.
"The number of attendees is down really significantly this
year because the market is so poor," said one trader at the
event. "There are fewer and fewer people coming."
Iron ore for January delivery on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to 378 yuan ($59.27) a
tonne at the midday break on Thursday. January rebar on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.05 percent to go into
the midday break at 1,890 yuan.
Iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.5 percent on Wednesday to $56.8 a tonne.
The price remains 28.8 percent higher than the low of early
July, but that rebound is expected to be short-lived.
ANZ Bank said in a note that the restocking rally was now
"petering out". In a separate statement, the bank recommended
selling January 2016 swaps, noting that the recent price
recovery was "overdone" and was driven by supply disruptions
from Brazil, rather than any spike in demand.
Rising freight rates on the Brazil-China route suggest that
supplies are back on the increase, it said.
"It will be hard to avoid further downward pressure on iron
ore prices," said an analyst with China's Sinolink Securities,
noting that supplies were rising and steel mill utilisation
rates in China were expected to fall as a result of persistently
weak prices.
According to industry consultancy Mysteel, hot-rolled steel
in Shanghai MYSTL-H475-SHAN is currently selling at 1,910 yuan
per tonne, approaching the record low of 1,890 yuan set in early
July and down 37.2 percent since the start of the year.
Rebar and iron ore prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct Change
SHFE REBAR JAN6 1890 -1.00 -0.05
DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO JAN6 378 +1.00 +0.27
THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 56.8 -0.30 -0.53
METAL BULLETIN INDEX 55.3 -0.91 -1.62
Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne
Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
($1 = 6.3781 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway; Additional reporting by Ruby Lian
in QINGDAO; Editing by Anand Basu)