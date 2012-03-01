LONDON, March 1 The International Swaps
and Derivatives Association has been asked a second question on
whether Greece's efforts towards a restructuring constitute a
credit event which would trigger credit default swap contracts.
The request was submitted anonymously as a general interest
question, and comes in addition to an outstanding request which
will be considered at a meeting later on Thursday.
The ISDA committee which decides whether a credit event has
occurred has not yet stated whether it will consider the second
question.
If the committee agrees to review the case it will discuss
whether the ISDA definitions of a credit event have been met,
which would lead to a payout on the net notional $3.25 billion
of outstanding Greek CDS.
