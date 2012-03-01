* Markets await verdict in Greek default insurance payout
* Pressure on ISDA heats up as second CDS query submitted
* 'Credit event' still seen unlikely until after bond swap
By William James
LONDON, March 1 Investors are ramping up
efforts to secure a windfall payout on Greek default insurance
as they await a verdict on whether Athens' preparations for a
debt restructuring have triggered credit default swap contracts.
The International Swaps and Derivatives Association
committee which rules on CDS matters was due to meet at 1100 GMT
on Thursday to discuss a query from a market participant on
whether a 'credit event', that would lead to an insurance
payout, has occurred.
Greece has announced plans to restructure its towering debt
pile by asking creditors to swap old bonds for new ones worth
less than half their original value.
The committee will consider whether CDS contracts must pay
out as a result of new Greek legislation that could force
bondholders to accept losses, and after the European Central
bank took steps to dodge writedowns on its Greek bonds.
Athens has already approved a law that introduces Collective
Action Clauses (CACs) which, if needed, would allow it to impose
the same conditions on all private bondholders - willing or not.
A second request that poses a slightly different question
was also submitted to the committee for consideration, even
before the first meeting had started. ISDA has not yet stated
whether it will consider the second question.
The ISDA verdict will be key to buyers and sellers of
default insurance contracts worth a net $3.25 billion who have
been positioning themselves for a likely credit event since
Greece agreed restructuring plans earlier this year.
However, market participants said the CDS trigger was
unlikely to come from Thursday's meeting as the subordination of
bondholders to the ECB was hard to prove.
Previous guidance from legal experts has also suggested that
the inclusion of CACs by Greece would not be sufficient to
constitute a credit event.
Greece was eventually expected to trigger a credit event
shortly after the bond swap is wrapped up on March 8 if it fails
to gather enough voluntary participation, forcing Athens to
invoke the CACs to ensure enough of the country's debt was
written off.