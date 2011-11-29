* Italy pays nearly 8 pct to sell three-year bonds

* Yield higher for shorter-dated debt than 10-year, reflecting moves in credit curve

* Euro, Italian bonds, European stocks rise on relief amount sold was at top of range (Adds more detail, background)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Valentina Za

LONDON/MILAN, Nov 29 Italy's borrowing costs hit fresh euro-lifetime highs above 7 percent at debt auctions on Tuesday, levels which if sustained would make financing its huge public debt unaffordable, in a further sign that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is escalating.

The Treasury raised 7.5 billion euros by selling three- and 10-year bonds, at the top of its target range. The sale's completion spurred a relief rally in the euro and in European stocks, as investors had expected limited demand and yields to be sharply higher than in the secondary market.

"Great relief, it's all done," said Marc Ostwald, a strategist at Monument Securities. But he added: "We will never get away from the point that this is not sustainable in the long run."

The yield on the new three-year Italian government bond soared to almost 8 percent at the auction, in line with where it had traded in the grey market before the sale, and the highest Rome has paid since the euro's inception in 1999.

The 7.89 percent paid was almost three percentage points higher than at the last sale of three-year debt a month ago.

Italy's two-year yields had also spiralled above 8 percent after it paid a euro-era high yield of 6.5 percent to sell new six-month paper at a poorly received auction on Friday.

WAITING GAME

Italy, the world's third largest debtor with a 1.9 trillion euro debt pile -- equivalent to 120 percent of economic output, and too big for the euro zone to bail out -- needs to refinance some 340 billion euros of maturing debt next year.

While its funding needs are modest for the next couple of months, a massive 150 billion euros of bonds mature in February, March and April. (For a table of figures, click on )

The prospect of selling that volume of debt with yields at or close to 7 percent is in itself so negative for public finances that it is likely to scare off investors, sending yields higher and causing the auctions to fail, traders and strategists say.

"It's almost a waiting game," said Lyn Graham-Taylor, a strategist at Rabobank. "Italy can sustain little chunks of its debt at 7.5 percent ... but over the longer term this is clearly unsustainable."

The yield paid on the three-year debt was higher than that on Italy's 10-year bonds, reflecting recent moves in its two-/10-year bond yield and credit curves as investors fret that they may not get their money back.

In a market that is functioning normally, 10-year bonds yield more than shorter maturities to compensate investors for the risk of holding bonds for longer.

The Italian sale is the latest in a barrage of closely watched euro zone debt auctions as the two-year-old crisis spreads beyond the bloc's weaker economies, putting pressure on policymakers to find new measures to tackle it.

European and euro zone ministers meeting this week are expected to approve detailed plans to bolster the bloc's bailout fund to help prevent contagion in bond markets.

Germany and France have also stepped up a drive for coercive powers to reject euro zone members' budgets in a plan that is increasingly seen by investors as possibly the last chance to avert a breakdown of the single currency area.

An estimated 19 billion euros worth of debt is being auctioned this week, with Spain and France due to tap the market on Thursday.

Italy's next bond auction is scheduled for Dec. 14 but with the exception of 2008, over the last 10 years the Treasury has always cancelled the mid-December bond auction citing lower funding needs at the end of the year.

The Bank of Italy said good demand at Tuesday's auction had allowed the Treasury to sell the maximum allocation. Analysts said the huge rise in the yield on the three-year maturity -- last sold at the end of October at 4.93 percent -- supported the sale.

Italian retail investors have also done their bit to shore up their country's bonds, snapping up debt at an auction of inflation-linked bonds on Monday in a campaign dubbed "BTP Day", although this was not enough to stop a surge in borrowing costs.

The Italian 10-year government bond yield premium over German benchmarks fell eight basis points from intraday highs to 515 bps after the auction, with the cost of insuring against an Italian default also down.

"The markets ... seemed content to focus on the sovereign's ability to sell debt, whatever the cost," Markit analyst Gavan Nolan said.