LONDON Aug 2 The decision to uphold a tax fraud
conviction against former premier Silvio Berlusconi has not
scared investors away from one of the world's biggest bond
markets, even though it could still unsettle Italy's fragile
politics.
Support has come from a belief that government policy is not
in immediate danger, from the size of domestic ownership of
Italian bonds, from the attractive yield on the debt, and from
the bond-buying backstop set up a year ago by the European
Central Bank.
It means the market can brave rising political risk
surrounding the Supreme Court verdict, which otherwise threatens
to undermine the government just three months after centre-left
Prime Minister Enrico Letta took office to head an uneasy
partnership with Berlusconi's People of Freedom party.
Having already completed around 80 percent of this year's
planned funding, Italy is still in a good position to withstand
any new market volatility. Italian 10-year bonds, meanwhile,
still offer a pick up of some 260 basis points over German
equivalents.
Investors also say the outlook of the euro zone's third
largest economy looks brighter and that fiscal policies are
likely to survive changes at the helm.
"We definitely look at the political scenario while
investing but we are not particularly concerned about the
situation in Italy because we believe there are very few
alternatives to the current government," said Giordano Lombardo,
chief investment officer of Pioneer Investments in Milan.
"The government is working well, still benefiting from the
previous government's reforms which were quite effective... the
final fiscal balances mix will be respected, maybe with a
different policy mix."
At 4.35 percent, 10-year Italian yields are at
the middle of this year's ranges, but off this year's highs hit
in June on concerns about U.S. stimulus withdrawal. Equivalent
German and U.S. bonds yield 1.71 percent and 2.73 percent
respectively.
The Italian paper was showing the same kind of resilience it
had after inconclusive elections in February.
Back then, Italy and other euro zone debt markets were
benefiting from a gush of central bank liquidity. Yields rose as
far as 5.13 percent in early March but remained off the highs at
the height of the debt crisis above 7 percent.
This time around, promised ECB support again seemed to be
offsetting political considerations in investment strategies.
"More importantly for investors, is the stance of the ECB
with its complete commitment to the euro and the promise of
support through the OMT (the ECB's bond-buying program)," said
Jonathan Day, fixed income fund manager at Newton.
"This gives investors comfort that Italian sovereign bonds
will have support from the wider euro zone. Also, Italian
economic data is slowly improving."
DOMESTIC INVESTORS
As some two thirds of Italy's debt is owned by domestic
investors, who tend to hold the bonds for longer, the country is
in a good position to weather any future political crises.
Martin Harvey, fixed income fund manager at Threadneedle
Investments said this is largely the reason the market has been
unfazed by the latest upheaval.
"From our point of view, current yields do not reflect the
political and fundamental risks that face Italian bonds in the
long run, but in the short-term there is no evidence to suggest
that the domestic support will cease," Harvey said.
However, some domestic investors seem to be more concerned
than their foreign counterparts.
"We can expect some turbulence in the government in the next
few weeks so I am quite worried regarding my exposure to Italian
BTP," said Mario Pavan, senior portfolio manager at Anima Sgr.
He manages a 735 million euro fund with 67 percent exposure
to Italian debt.
Pavan said he would stick to his Italian bond holdings for
now. He would cut his exposure only when the Senate decided on
Berlusconi's fate in public office and if a government collapse
ensued.
In that case, "I will cut for sure a good amount of the
longer-part of the curve and will probably maintain exposure on
the short-term part of the curve," he said, adding that
short-dated maturities were "safe" thanks to the bond-buying
program.