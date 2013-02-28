* Italy far ahead in its 2013 funding programme
LONDON, Feb 28 Italy was quick off the blocks to
raise funding this year, which means it can afford to ease off
the pace or fall back on less risky short-term bond sales if
Rome's political crisis makes investors reluctant to buy its
debt.
Elections this week produced a hung parliament, raising
concerns that prolonged deadlock could jeopardise efforts to
reform the economy, a big concern for the investors that Italy
relies upon to service its 2 trillion euros ($2.6 trillion) of
debt.
But because it is far ahead of where it was a year ago in
the annual race to meet its funding targets, Rome looks
insulated from the acute concerns that threatened to freeze it
out of financial markets in 2011 and again last year.
"The start to 2013 funding was a very good one. They have
created some leeway to fine tune their issuance over potentially
more tricky weeks going forward," said David Schnautz, interest
rate strategist at Commerzbank in New York.
"I don't think they are getting into any big trouble here."
Italy has so far issued 36 billion euros of regular BTP
bonds this year, and 28 percent of its total annual plan, with
an average maturity of 7.3 years, according to Reuters data. By
this time last year it had completed 18 percent of its goal and
the average maturity of the 34 billion euros of nominal bonds it
sold was 5.4 years.
If political uncertainty persists, borrowing costs for
riskier long-term maturities would be the first to rise. In such
a scenario the Italian Treasury would be more inclined to sell
shorter-dated debt, analysts say.
An over-reliance on short-term bonds creates the problem of
having to find ever-larger repayments and doesn't go down well
with investors and rating agencies. But Italy has bought itself
some wiggle room by issuing more longer-term debt this year,
including its first sale of 30-year debt since May 2011.
Another option available to Milan is temporarily to cut the
size of its auctions to address any fall in demand, though
auctions since the election have gone relatively smoothly.
"If there is a perception that you need to safeguard the
cost of funding, that would be done by reducing sizes a little
bit," said Luca Cazzulani, deputy head of fixed income strategy
at UniCredit.
"After all, you've done one fourth of the programme in one
sixth of the time, so you are already advanced and you can slow
down a little bit if you need to."
YIELD HUNTERS
Analysts say the longer it takes Italy to form a government,
the further funding costs are likely to rise, but they do not
think, for now, that it will return to unaffordable levels of 7
percent or more for 10-year debt.
Returns for many bond investors have been shrinking in
recent years as they opted to keep their cash in low-yielding,
top-rated German or U.S. debt.
But this year foreign investors have returned to Italy,
confident that if the crisis escalates again, the safety net
provided by the European Central Bank's so far untested bond
buying programme (OMT) would be there to catch them.
In a sign that their appetite for risky assets may hold firm
at least in the near term, a bond auction on Wednesday saw
better levels of demand than previous sales.
Although yields rose by about 50 basis points, 10-year
borrowing costs held below 5 percent, far off last year's highs
of 6.7 percent or 2011's euro-era highs of close to 8 percent.
"There was a great big sigh of relief when the Italian bond
auctions went through smoothly ... Although yields were higher,
they weren't at really elevated levels," RIA Capital Markets
bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.
Nevertheless, analysts say Italy cannot afford to slow down
issuance too much, or retreat too deeply into the shelter of
short-term paper.
The country still has to sell 13 billion euros of bonds a
month this year to meet its funding target, meaning that
prolonged political uncertainty could eventually wipe out the
advantage Italy has built up.
If yields start to rise across maturities and foreign
investors abandon their positions in Italy, markets will still
end up looking for the ECB to step in and buy bonds to shore up
the country's finances.
"We are far off the worst market picture we have seen in
Italy ... However, if the political picture deteriorates
further, this could have important consequences," RBC Capital
Markets rate strategist Norbert Aul said.