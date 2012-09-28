* If Spain seeks aid, Italy could be next in focus
* Spanish, Italian funding costs seen falling
* Italy seen underperforming Spain if aid sought
* Premium of Spain over Italy could disappear
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Sept 27 Italian government bonds risk
being thrown back into the spotlight of the euro zone debt
crisis once Spain decides to request aid and secures central
bank support for its debt.
A partial bailout for Madrid would probably trigger the
European Central Bank's bond-buying plan, lowering Spain's
borrowing costs and increasing investor appetite for riskier
assets in general, including debt issued by Italy.
But Italy could then return to the forefront of market
concern as the next weak link.
"The risks increase that you will get a contagion into
Italy," said David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy
at Credit Agricole.
With the crisis still unresolved, any temptation to sell
lower-rated debt may be focused on the Italian market, which is
liquid but would lack the ECB backstop.
"You can't short Spain because you have got the ECB trading
in the other part of the trade in unlimited size so Italy takes
the brunt of the selling," Keeble said.
Both Italy and Spain are in recession but the former is seen
as in better fiscal shape. Italy's budget deficit is smaller
than that of Spain, which is struggling with an overextended
banking system and regional debt problems.
However, the Italian government said this month the economy
would contract twice as much in 2012 as previously forecast.
Analysts say the bleak growth outlook and an uncertain general
election due by April could fuel contagion.
Technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti, who enjoys the
confidence of investors and European partners but lacks his own
political base, gave the clearest indication so far that he is
prepared to stay on after the election if there was no clear
winner.
"Should there be the circumstances in which (Italian
parties) believe I could serve helpfully after the elections, I
will be there," he told the Council on Foreign Relations in New
York.
A renewed loss of confidence in Italy' fiscal position and,
if pressure mounts on yields, on its ability to fund itself
would be dangerous for the euro zone. Italy is the region's
third largest economy and too big to be rescued.
Spain's borrowing costs over ten years have
fallen 180 basis points since the ECB vowed in late July to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro and later unveiled the
conditional bond-buying programme. Italian funding costs
are down 150 bps over the same period.
Funding costs would probably fall for both countries after
Spain requested a bailout. The spread 10-year Spanish and
Italian debt offer over Germany could narrow to 300 bps from 457
bps and 372 bps respectively, said Martin Harvey, fund manager
on the fixed income desk at Threadneedle Investments, which has
over $116 billion of assets under management.
The yields last reached parity in March when Spain announced
a bigger than expected 2012 budget deficit target and investors
started demanding more to hold Spanish than Italian debt.
PLAYING WITH FIRE
After a Spanish rescue request, traders might be tempted to
sell Italian to buy Spanish bonds, on the view that Spain will
benefit from the ECB scheme first, analysts said. This could be
focused in short maturities, within the scope of the ECB plan.
"As Spain is strong-armed into a bailout and once it does
accept a bailout, I would go long Spain short Italy because the
question then is what happens to Italy?," said Richard McGuire,
senior fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
The rise in Italian yields resulting from this trade could
pile additional pressure on Rome to seek financial aid.
Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Wednesday that
Italy has no intention of seeking help from the European Union
bailout fund or the ECB.
Helen Haworth, head of European interest rate strategy at
Credit Suisse, said European policymakers should aim to ensure
Italy can avoid a bailout.
"Because if you start thinking about who is paying for it
and who is going to be supporting it, then you start looking at
who is next and quite quickly you will end up looking towards
France and nobody wants that to happen," she said.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
Harvey said the promise of ECB intervention had prompted his
fund to resume investment in short-dated Spanish bonds in the
past month for the first time this year.
But the ECB would need to buy Spanish paper aggressively for
Threadneedle to add to their holdings of Italian bonds.
"If Spain asks for a bailout and it looked like the ECB was
being sufficiently aggressive in order to bring yields down then
we would be more comfortable holding, I think, an overweight
position in Italy rather than where we are right now which is
around neutral," Harvey said.
Past attempts by the ECB to curb borrowing costs are not
reassuring. Bond buying through the now defunct Securities
Markets Programme failed to bring Italian and Spanish yields
down sustainably.
Some believe the ECB's strong language suggests this time
will be different. But the euphoria related to central bank
action is already fading and Credit Suisse's Haworth said the
longer it takes for the bond-purchases to be activated, the
greater the risk it has only a muted impact.
"One of the risks is that by the time Spain asks, the
market's perception of this being the bazooka that was asked for
is no longer the case. In that context, I think Italy can sell
off," she said.