U.S. to sell $72 billion in 3-month, 6-month bills next week
WASHINGTON, June 8 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 3-month and 6-month bills next week, see:
LONDON, June 20 Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Italian government bonds to raise funds via its repo service, the company said on Wednesday, following up a similar move on Spanish debt made earlier this week.
The clearing house said it would raise the initial margin on debt with a maturity of between two and 15 years with effect from close of business on June 21. The largest move was in the seven to 10-year maturity sector where the charge rose to 9.5 percent from 8.3 percent, according to a notice on its website.
The increase in margin calls follows similar moves on Spanish debt on Tuesday, sparked by a sudden rapid rise in Spain's borrowing costs on the back of concerns it might need to seek a sovereign bailout.
NEW YORK, June 8 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year mortgages fell a fourth straight week to their lowest levels since November in line with lower U.S. Treasury yields as a result of mixed economic data and political concerns, Freddie Mac said on Thursday.