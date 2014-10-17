* BOJ bills buying fails to attract enough offers, first
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Oct 17 The Bank of Japan's offer to buy
over $28 billion of government bills on Friday fell short of
enticing enough sellers, the first failure since the BOJ began
the current stimulus last year and a sign of the receding
potency of its easing programme.
The failure underscores growing difficulties of
force-feeding banks with liquidity as they become less eager to
take cash from the BOJ in a faltering economy. Commercial banks
are often struggling to find ways to expand their own lending.
The BOJ's offer to buy 3.0 trillion yen ($28.23 billion) of
discount government bills attracted offers of only 2.622
trillion yen, the first time since May 2012 it hasn't been able
to buy bills in the amount it has sought.
It suggests banks are now not willing, or possibly just do
not have government bills, to sell to the BOJ even at a negative
yield level.
"This just shows the limit of the BOJ's buying," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
The failure set another unwanted milestone in the BOJ's
strategy to flood the financial system with money to revive a
long-stagnant economy, and comes as analysts warn of increasing
operational difficulties in sustaining the central bank's
aggressive easing.
The economy rebounded strongly last year but has since
slowed over the past six months as a sales tax hike in April
chilled consumption, while exports growth has remained
lackluster.
The BOJ launched its current "quantitative and qualitative"
(QQE) easing in April last year, pledging to increase the
monetary base, or the amount of money it provides to the
economy, by 60-70 trillion yen a year.
While the BOJ mainly buys government bonds to pump prime the
economy, it also purchases other assets including government
bills and risk assets such as stocks.
NEGATIVE YIELDS
As the BOJ's massive bills purchase had brought down
government bill yields below zero percent, the central bank was
last month forced to buy bills at negative yields even though it
suffers a loss in doing so. Market players say longer-term bond
yields could fall below zero.
The three-month Japanese government bill yield,
which has remained at zero or below since early September, slid
8.2 basis points to a record low of minus 0.09 percent following
the BOJ's operation on Friday.
That had a knock-on effect to bring down longer-term yields.
The two-year Japanese Government Bond yield fell 3.5 basis
points to 0.005 percent, a record low.
"There's a complete shortage of bills. The two-year yield
could briefly fall to negative levels, if the BOJ keeps buying
short-term paper at the current pace," said a fixed income
director at a U.S. brokerage.
The BOJ's willingness to purchase government debt at any
price could feed criticism it is subsidising banks and
bankrolling the government's massive debt.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he saw 'no serious
problems' in the QQE programme. But some analysts say
operational problems could complicate his efforts to boost the
economy with massive monetary easing.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat at its next policy meeting
on Oct. 31 as the central bank sees the upheaval in global
financial markets this month as being temporary.
Still, rising concerns over the health of the global economy
is seen adding pressure on the BOJ to embark on additional
easing even as it faces challenges in executing its existing
stimulus.
($1 = 106.2800 Japanese yen)
