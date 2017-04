(Adds subcribers)

TOKYO Oct 31 The yen fell to a six-year low against the dollar and Japanese share prices extended gains on Friday after the Bank of Japan surprised investors by easing policy with a boost to its asset buying scheme.

The dollar rose to as high as 110.31 yen, up about one percent from Thursday while the Nikkei share average rose 3.7 percent.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)