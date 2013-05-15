TOKYO May 15 An operation to supply the Tokyo money market with funds on Wednesday was conducted in response to a sharp rise in longer-term Japanese government bond yields, a Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield has spiked to its highest level in over a year this week as a relentless fall in the yen and surge in domestic share prices buffeted the debt market.

Through Wednesday's market operation the BOJ will supply 2.8 trillion yen ($27.44 billion) of funds to the market.