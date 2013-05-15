BRIEF-Activision Blizzard extends exchange offer with respect to certain of its senior notes
TOKYO May 15 An operation to supply the Tokyo money market with funds on Wednesday was conducted in response to a sharp rise in longer-term Japanese government bond yields, a Bank of Japan official said on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield has spiked to its highest level in over a year this week as a relentless fall in the yen and surge in domestic share prices buffeted the debt market.
Through Wednesday's market operation the BOJ will supply 2.8 trillion yen ($27.44 billion) of funds to the market.
