By Shinichi Saoshiro
| TOKYO, July 3
TOKYO, July 3 Japan's efforts to boost its
economy through better corporate governance has drawn foreign
investors into its stock markets but with the unintended
side-effect of weakening the yen.
The Nikkei share index is scaling multi-year highs
on the back of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to improve
corporate governance, with foreign investors owning a record
31.7 percent of Japanese stocks. The reforms are dismantling
decades of unhealthy cross-holdings, increasing accountability
and placing focus on a better return on equity (ROE).
But as foreign investors flocked to the high-performing
market, their natural choice of a hedge was the currency,
pushing it lower. Selling the cheap yen is preferred protection,
should bets on the success of the 'Abenonomics' policies turn
sour.
"With the introduction of corporate governance, Japanese
corporations are trying to boost ROE, an important metric for
foreign investors," said Kaneo Ogino, director at foreign
exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
"Those underweight on Japan will likely buy Japanese shares,
resulting in hedging involving selling the yen and buying the
dollar," Ogino said.
The simultaneous purchase of Japanese stocks and selling of
yen, termed the Abenomics trade, had been in vogue since Abe
launched his reforms, said Daisuke Karakama, market economist at
Mizuho Bank in Tokyo.
"Though it is difficult to pinpoint who does what, the
reverse correlation between stocks and the yen remains absolute.
The yen consistently falls when the Nikkei rises," he said.
Foreign investors own about 180 trillion yen ($1.5 trillion)
of Japanese stocks, aided by the launch of corporate governance
reforms in June that aim to give shareholders more say.
The latest in the series of steps taken by Japan to
transform long-standing corporate cultural norms and make
companies more profitable helped push the Nikkei to an
18-1/2-year high of 20,952.71 last month.
Kenji Shiomura, an analyst at Daiwa Securities, expects the
Nikkei to rise to 22,000 by year-end. The index stood around
20,500 on Thursday.
Since Abe came into power in 2012 and launched his
reflationary policies, boosting stocks, the yen dropped
to a 13-year low of 125.86/dollar in June. For the most part,
yen weakness has been a welcome side-effect for an economy
hoping to pull out of stagnation through increased exports.
BEARISH TREND AHEAD
Concerns over Greece's debt saga has stalled the safe-haven
currency's fall in the meantime, but foreign interest in
Japanese equities will pose as a long-term bearish factor.
The yen has also felt the pain from Japanese companies
increasing dividend payments to shareholders.
Analysts reckon a record 2 trillion yen ($16.2 billion) of
dividend payments were made in June. Nomura Securities estimates
that a payout totalling 10.8 trillion yen will be made during
the year through March 2016.
"Dividend payments to foreign investors is one of the key
factors that weakened the yen in June," said Minoru Uchida,
chief FX analyst at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Brown Brothers Harriman has forecast dollar/yen at 128 yen
in October-December and 130 yen by mid-2016.
Investors now hope the equity market can sustain the gains,
meaning the yen stays on a weaker footing.
"For now, foreign investors are hopeful that Japanese
companies are not just hosting a one-time feast, but embracing
corporate governance to provide steady returns to shareholders
and enlarge the pie by investing in growth," said Ryusuke Ohori,
chief investment officer at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo.
"Otherwise, foreign investors will be disappointed, saying
Japan hasn't changed after all."
($1 = 123.4000 yen)
