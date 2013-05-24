(CORRECTS stimulus amount in graf 3)
By Helen Bartholomew
LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Investors betting on a continuation
of Japan's six-month runaway bull market suffered their biggest
scare yet on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 lost more than 7% - its
largest one-day loss in more than two years.
But a corresponding spike in the Nikkei Volatility Index,
from 27 to 48, translated into bumper derivatives activity,
ensuring that the Japan story remains one of the year's most
important revenue-drivers for equity derivatives flow desks.
The dramatic shift reignited concerns about the strength of
a rally that has seen the Nikkei gain more than 60% since the
start of the year, on the back of a stimulus package of at least
120 trillion yen (US$1.19trn) intended to boost inflation to 2%
over the next two years.
"The move seems to be technical as Japan is up almost 15%
this month, so it seems to be a natural correction," said Murray
Roos, co-head of equities, EMEA at Deutsche Bank. "Sell-offs in
bull markets are always violent and there's a lot of leverage in
Japan right now as investors have borrowed money to buy the
market, so any moves have been exacerbated."
In addition to the technical drivers, concerns have risen
regarding global growth and a potential end to central bank
intervention. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Ben
Bernanke triggered a weak S&P 500 close on Wednesday, while
Chinese PMI figures released on Thursday morning by HSBC came in
below analyst expectations at 49.6 - the lowest level since
October.
But amid the huge swings, equities specialists remained
calm, with many still expecting further upside. Prior to the
fall, analysts at BNP Paribas upgraded their year-end Nikkei
target to 18,000 after the index surged beyond the bank's
previous 15,000 target to hit a 5.5-year high of 15,942 on
Thursday morning.
"This kind of sharp sell-off is often a feature of a market
with strong momentum. In the last few weeks we've seen enormous
acceleration but it has been a little too quick and it hasn't
all come on the back of real money," said Alvise Munari, global
head of equity sales and structuring at Morgan Stanley.
"If you look at open interest in the futures market, a lot
of new longs have been established around the 14,000 to 15,000
range and even further up, and a lot of it was leveraged money.
When it comes down, it comes down very fast."
DAYS LIKE THESE
The shattering of the upward momentum only added to the
increased activity that equity and derivatives desks have
reported over recent months. According to an equity derivatives
head at one European house, Japanese equity derivative flows
enjoyed one of the most active days yet on Thursday, with
billions of dollars worth of trades that included pension funds
selling volatility, both outright and via spreads.
"Higher volatility means you'll see less keen buyers of
outright calls and more interest in spreads," said Munari. "That
means there will be less leveraged delta in the market, which
will still help the market nudge up, but more gently from these
levels."
Continued upside seemed to be the view of hedge funds, which
took advantage of lower levels to buy upside calls, while asset
managers took the opportunity to sell back their hedged calls,
as many traders noted that the smart money was buying rather
than selling through the turmoil, which failed to put more than
a slight dent in upside expectations.
"It still wouldn't be surprising for the rally to continue
and the Nikkei to hit 18,000 by year-end, but for the yen to get
past 110 might be more of a battle," said Roos at Deutsche.
However, a continued strong performance is far from certain.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policies may have already had an
unprecedented impact across Japan's financial markets, with the
yen slumping in value from 77 yen against the dollar last
September to a high of 103.5 yen on Thursday morning, but the
real economic impact remains unclear.
"The first bullish wave was driven by expectations of
political change, which happened; the second by the promise of
monetary, fiscal and structural change, which started well with
very aggressive policy pronouncements by the BOJ. But we're now
in a new phase where the markets will start to question whether
all of this will be followed through and whether it will have
the impact that people are pricing in," said Munari. "Nobody
knows for sure whether it will work in practice."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Matthew Davies)