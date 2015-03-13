* Fanuc says to launch shareholder relations division
TOKYO, March 13 Japanese robot maker Fanuc Corp
is considering dividend hikes and stock buybacks, its
president was quoted on Friday as saying, after demands by
activist investor Daniel Loeb for better shareholder returns.
Fanuc shares rose as high as 13 percent to a record high
after President Yoshiharu Inaba told the Nikkei newspaper the
company would set up a shareholder relations department.
A spokesman said the unit would be set up by April 1 and
confirmed that Fanuc wanted to better engage investors.
"We will also give consideration to shareholder returns
through such engagement," spokesman Keisuke Fujii added.
Loeb, one of the most closely watched and influential
investors in the hedge fund industry, last month told Reuters
Fanuc had an "embarrassment of riches" on its balance sheet
which needed to be fixed through major buybacks.
Loeb also said his fund, Third Point, is likely one of the
largest shareholders in Fanuc, which is renowned for its
innovative automation technology as well as its minimal
interaction with shareholders.
Spokesman Fujii said Fanuc was responding to a recent
regulatory push for improved corporate governance, and not
Loeb's demands.
A Third Point spokesman did not immediately comment. Shares
in Fanuc are currently trading about 30 percent higher than what
they were before Third Point announced it had taken a stake.
Fanuc's reluctance to engage shareholders stood out at a
time when many Japanese companies, long criticised for
neglecting investors in favour of employees, are taking steps to
boost communications and governance.
Fanuc has no debt and ended its last fiscal year with cash
and equivalents of 824 billion yen ($6.9 billion) and total
assets of 1.3 trillion yen. It is also highly profitable, with
operating margins of around 40 percent compared with under 10
percent for some of its peers.
Long criticised for hoarding cash, Fanuc last month unveiled
plans to double its investment in a new factory, but Loeb said
the move would not fix its "blatant capital inefficiency".
The company is considered to be one of the more unusual in
Japan. It built its headquarters in a forest at the foot of
Mount Fuji and holds annual general meetings there, obliging
interested investors to make the three hour trip from Tokyo.
Yellow - the favourite colour of founder Seiuemon Inaba -
dominates many of its facilities and is also the colour of the
workers' uniforms and Fanuc's robots.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Additional
reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Miral Fahmy)