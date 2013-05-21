TOKYO May 21 An auction of 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.955 percent, with 4.4444 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said.

Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.955 pct Issue price 98.48 Coupon rate 1.9 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 4.4444 pct Total bids 1.0563 trillion yen Accepted bids 399.9 billion yen Issue date May 23, 2013 Maturity date March 20, 2053

