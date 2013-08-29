China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Aug 29 Japan's finance ministry said on Thursday it has delayed the announcement of the two-year debt auction results until around 0415 GMT due to a technical glitch.
The finance ministry usually unveils the auction results at 0345 GMT.
It offered 2.9 trillion yen ($29.68 billion) worth of two-year Japanese government bonds with a coupon rate of 0.10 percent.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.