TOKYO Oct 30 Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds erased gains on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan announced further easing steps that were mostly in line with market expectations.

The 10-year yield was flat at 0.770 percent, after it earlier fell as much as 1.5 basis points to match this month's low of 0.755 percent.

The BOJ said it will increase its asset purchase scheme by 11 trillion yen ($138 billion), including 1 trillion yen in risk assets such as ETFs.