TOKYO, July 9 Japan's 10-year government bond futures hit their highest level since October 2010 on Monday after disappointing U.S. jobs data reinforced concerns that the global economy was weakening.

The 10-year JGB futures rose 8 ticks to 144.03 after hitting their day's high at 144.09.

The yield on 10-year cash bonds dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.795 percent, near its nine-year low of 0.790 percent hit on June 4.