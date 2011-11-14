* JGBs dip on rise in equities after developments in Europe

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japanese government bonds fell on Monday as political developments in Italy and Greece over the weekend eased fears about the euro zone's debt crisis.

The yield curve bear-steepened on profit-taking in superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds after these maturities were buoyed last week by a strong 40-year JGB auction.

December 10-year JGB futures were down 0.07 point at 142.80 after falling as low as 142.68, their lowest level in a week, as the Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent. Futures hit a two-month high of 143.01 on Thursday.

"There hasn't been a complete resolution to the situation in Europe, but the risk of Greece defaulting will be reduced significantly with assistance (from the EU)," said Hidenori Suezawa, chief strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"The rise in the Nikkei has somewhat slowed compared with markets overseas, but stock price moves in the next few weeks will be key to gauging Christmas sales" in the United States, he said.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government, while in Greece Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has been sworn in as prime minister.

Both leaders have been tasked with pushing through reforms and austerity plans to restore their countries' tattered credibility.

But market participants were still cautious about developments in Europe, with a weekly Reuters survey showing JGB market sentiment has improved amid continued worries about the crisis and many market players expecting yields to stay rangebound this week.

In focus will be Italy's five-year government bond auction due later on Monday, a critical test for the country's new leadership.

SUPERLONGS

In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.975 percent. It marked a one-year low of 0.960 percent on Thursday.

The spread between the 10- and 30-year yields widened to 95.5 basis points on Monday from 94 basis points. The spread had shrunk by 5 basis points after Thursday's 40-year JGB auction from 99 basis points, the widest since March.

Superlongs such as 20-year JGBs were weighed down by selling from investors such as banks. The long end could remain weak due to expectations that the government will increase sales of superlongs next year, market participants said. The 20-year yield rose 2 basis points to 1.725 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 3 basis points to 1.930 percent, both off one-month lows hit on Friday.

But trading was subdued even though the market awaited a 2.4 trillion yen ($31 billion) five-year JGB auction on Tuesday, said a trader at a U.S. brokerage firm.

Japan's government will increase its monthly sales of five-year JGBs by 100 billion yen each from December, as it tweaked its debt sales plan after it compiled a 12.1 trillion yen budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.

Market reaction was subdued to news that Japan's gross domestic product grew 1.5 percent in July-September from the previous quarter following three quarters of contraction, matching the median estimates by economists.

Market participants expect no changes in policy at the Bank of Japan's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday as it decided in October to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases.. ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)