TOKYO Nov 16 Japanese government bond futures inched up on Wednesday, supported by safe-haven demand amid persistent worries about European debt, but gains were subdued ahead of a Bank of Japan policy decision.

* In cash bonds, medium-dated JGBs such as five-year notes were firmer than other maturities, buoyed by a solid five-year auction the previous day, and were helped by expectations that the BOJ will keep to its monetary easing stance for the foreseeable future.

* The five-year yield edged down 0.5 basis point to 0.325 percent, marking a two-month low. The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.960 percent, matching a one-year low hit on Thursday.

* "Because fears are spreading about even top-rated European states, investors favour relatively safer U.S. Treasuries and JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, Chief Japan Bond Strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

* December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.06 point at 142.92, but remained below a two-month peak of 143.01 hit on Thursday. Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures were flat 99.670. The BOJ decision is expected to be announced sometime between 0330 and 0500 GMT.

* Market participants expect no changes in policy at the BOJ's two-day meeting ending on Wednesday as it just decided in October to loosen policy by expanding asset purchases .

* But superlongs such as 20- and 30-years were softer ahead of next week's 20-year JGB auction. Market participants said it is better to stick to medium or up to 10-year maturities even though superlongs look cheaper. They said the medium sector offers a more favourable supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk from overseas.

* The 20-year yield rose 1 basis point to 1.725 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.935 percent, both staying in the middle of their range of the past two months. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)