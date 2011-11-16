* Yield curve steepens as longest bonds less favoured

* BOJ maintains policy rate at 0-0.1 pct

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 16 JGB futures end at session high on risk aversion The 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a one-year low on Wednesday as concern heightened that the European debt crisis was spreading to top-rated members of the euro zone, supporting safe-haven bids.

Medium-dated JGBs such as five-year notes were firmer than other maturities, buoyed by a solid five-year auction the previous day and helped by expectations that the Bank of Japan will stick to its monetary easing stance for the foreseeable future.

The 10-year JGB yield declined to its lowest since November 2010 at 0.950 percent. The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.315 percent, marking a two-month low.

"Because fears are spreading about even top-rated European states, investors favour relatively safer U.S. Treasuries and JGBs," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Market participants say JGB yields are already very low and have limited room to fall, and are mindful that a fall a year ago in the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent was quickly reversed.

But players expect investors to keep a cautiously bullish stance and any further rally to come at a snail's pace.

On the other hand, superlongs such as the 20- and 30-years were softer ahead of next week's 20-year JGB auction. Market participants said it would be better to stick to medium maturities or those up to 10-years even though superlongs look cheaper. They said the medium sector offers a more favourable supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk from overseas.

The European debt woes have benefited JGBs, which have attracted safe-haven bids thanks to Japan's ability to finance its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden, now standing at 200 percent of GDP.

While many market players think any further deterioration in the euro zone's debt mess would support Japanese bonds, they also said the spreading of the crisis to top-rated members of the zone is unnerving many investors.

"The market is enshrouded in a risk aversion mood again. Buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers don't want to take risks by bidding superlongs such as 30- and 40-year notes unless their yields rise above 2 percent, but they feel more secure buying relatively liquid 20-year bonds," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

The yield curve steepened as the spread of 10- and 30-year yields widened to 98.5 basis points on Wednesday from 95.5 basis points a day before, approaching an eight-month high of 99 basis points hit last week, when the market was bracing for a 40-year JGB auction. The 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.720 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.935 percent, both staying in the middle of their range of the past two months.

The Bank of Japan, as expected, maintained its key interest rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent and held off on loosening policy further via an expansion of its asset buying scheme.

December 10-year JGB futures were up 0.15 point at 143.01, ending at the day's high and matching a two-month peak hit on Thursday. Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures were flat 99.670. (Editing by Michael Watson)