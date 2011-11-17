* JGBs still supported by euro zone worries
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 17 Japanese government bonds
held steady on Thursday, supported by safe-haven bids as doubts
deepened about Europe's ability to prevent its sovereign debt
crisis from spinning out of control.
The price of 10-year JGBs extended gains and their yield hit
a one-year low, though prices later sank into negative territory
as stocks recouped some losses.
"JGBs and U.S. Treasuries are drawing flight-to-quality
demand from investors who want to park their money temporarily,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank.
France and Germany, Europe's two central powers, clashed on
Wednesday over whether the European Central Bank should
intervene more forcefully to halt the euro zone's accelerating
debt crisis after modest bond purchases failed to calm markets.
Medium-dated JGBs were firmer than other maturities, buoyed
by a solid five-year auction earlier this week and by
expectations the Bank of Japan will stick to its monetary easing
stance for the foreseeable future.
According to market participants, Tuesday's five-year JGB
offering drew strong demand from investors such as government
affiliated financial institutions and big Japanese banks, and
supply conditions have remained tight.
The five-year yield on Thursday fell 0.5 basis
point to 0.310 percent, marking a two-month low, while the
benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched up 0.5 basis
point to 0.950 percent from a one-year low of 0.940 percent hit
earlier in the day.
BOJ governor Masaaki Shirakawa voiced growing concern on
Wednesday that Europe's debt crisis may trip up the global
economy and warned that it was already affecting emerging
nations and Japan in multiple ways.
While JGBs are mostly held by Japan investors, Ministry of
Finance data showed on Thursday that foreign players remained
net buyers of Japanese bonds and bills last week for the third
consecutive week, as they looked to shift funds out of European
debt.
CURVE STEEPENS
Market participants said the medium sector offers a more
favourable supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk
from overseas than superlong bonds.
The yield curve steepened as the spread between five- and
30-year JGB yields expanded to its widest level in two months at
163 basis points.
Bonds with longer maturities were weighed ahead of a 20-year
offering next week.
December 10-year JGB futures inched down 0.04 point
to 142.97 as stocks recouped losses. They hit their highest
since November 2010 on Thursday.
While spillover into Asia appeared to remain small, some
noted signs that overseas market strains may be spreading to the
yen market as three-month euro-yen interest rate futures
eased and the spread between the 2-year swap rate and JGB yields
reached its widest since January.
Bond market turmoil is spreading across Europe, with Italian
10-year bond yields rising back above 7 percent, while yields on
paper issued by France, the Netherlands and Austria -- which
along with Germany form the core of the euro zone -- have also
climbed.
