* JGB futures near 1-yr high on mounting risk aversion

* Global funding strain concerns appear in yen money market

* Curve bull-flattened as superlongs outperform

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 18 Japanese government bonds gained on Friday as surging bond yields in euro zone nations fuelled fears the debt crisis there could spiral out of control, with the yield curve bull-flattening as super-longs were picked up on dips.

In a sign that global funding strains may spread to Asia, three-month euroyen interest rates futures fell to an eight-month low of 99.640, and the spread between the two-year swap rate and the two-year JGB yield expanded to 25.4 basis points, its widest level in a year.

"Funding strains in the global cash market are prompting selling of euroyen rate futures and pressuring short-term yen swap rates," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

"JGBs and U.S. Treasuries will likely draw flight-to-quality demand for now," he said.

A fall in eurodollar rate futures <0#ED:> sparked speculation that banks may rely more on yen funding as the dollar money market seizes up, although yen money market rates including the Tokyo interbank offered rate (TIBOR) have been mostly stable thanks to massive fund injections by the Bank of Japan.

Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, said rates at the short-end of the yield curve could climb because London interbank offered rates (LIBOR) are facing upward pressure on euro zone woes.

In Europe, the premium of Spanish and French bonds over German Bunds hit euro-era highs after poor demand in debt sales, while Italian 10-year bond yields managed to drop to 6.9 percent but only after apparent bond-buying by the European Central Bank.

Lead 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 143.09 on Friday, not far from a one-year high of 143.14 hit on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.940 percent, near a one-year low.

Declines in yields of superlong bonds such as the 20- and 30-year bonds outpaced other maturities, reversing recent climbs in the yields ahead of Tuesday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14 billion) 20-year JGB auction.

Market participants cited buying on dips by investors such as pension funds and the view that a recent decline in bond yields for maturities up to 10 years has been overdone.

"The 10-year yield has fallen a level where the market has begun to factoring in accelerating deflation. People are buying superlongs for now as other maturities are overbought," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

But longer term, some market participants said they felt it would be better to stick to medium-term maturities or those up to 10 years even though those at the long-end look cheaper. They said the medium sector offers a more favourable supply outlook and is less prone to contagion risk from overseas.

The 20-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 1.700 percent and the 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.925 percent.

The two-year yield was down 0.5 basis point at 0.115 percent, its lowest level since October 2010, and the five-year yield declined 1 basis point to 0.115 percent. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)