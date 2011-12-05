TOKYO Dec 5 Japanese government bonds gained on Monday, as investors took cues from Treasuries as worries about the euro zone debt crisis overshadowed an encouraging report on U.S. jobs growth, pushing the 10-year JGB yield to its lowest in a week.

* Dec. 10-year JGB futures ended the morning session 0.16 point higher at 142.24, after hitting a one-week high of 142.28.

* Although there is a potential risk that JGBs will face high volatility again ahead of key policy events in Europe this week, bargain hunting supported the market after a recent rise in yields and with last week's move by major central banks to ease funding strains among banks, a trader at a U.S. brokerage said.

* A weekly Reuters survey also showed that sentiment in the JGB market improved sharply on the view that European Union leaders were not likely to come up with a convincing rescue plan soon to resolve their debt crisis, keeping safe-haven demand for JGBs intact.

* In cash bonds, the 10-year yield declined 2 basis points to 1.045 percent, having hit a four-month peak of 1.090 percent the previous week.

* On Thursday, the European Central Bank will hold a regular policy meeting and is expected to cut interest rates. European Union leaders will also meet on Thursday and Friday, to seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan.

* Data on Friday showed the U.S. jobless rate dropped to 8.6 percent from 9 percent, raising hopes about the outlook for the U.S. economic recovery.