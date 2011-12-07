TOKYO Dec 7 Japanese government bond
prices were mostly flat on Wednesday as market players stayed on
the sidelines ahead of key events in the euro zone planned for
later this week.
* The 10-year cash bond yield was also flat
at 1.040 percent, keeping below a four-month peak of 1.090
percent hit last week as selling in German bunds spooked JGB
investors.
* While a failed German bond auction late last month had
sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds
given Japan's indebtness, such worries seem to have abated after
last week's successful Japanese bond auction.
* Superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year maturities, were
softer as broker hedging and position squaring from investors
weighed ahead of a 700 billion yen ($9 billion) 30-year JGB
auction tomorrow, market players said. The 20-year yield
was 1.770 and the 30-year yield
was 1.955 percent, both 0.5 basis point higher.
* "Investors are not sure how they can reflect the European
situation in their portfolios at this point, and it is not the
best timing to have an auction of bonds with long duration, but
new debt should be digested smoothly with demand from
investors," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"People are re-examining if JGBs should be sold based on
contagion risks because if they are, there won't be too many
places left to put money."
* December 10-year futures inched up 0.02 point to
142.19, but March futures, which will become the
benchmark contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the
December contract will end on Friday, fell 0.07 point to 141.64.
* The Nikkei share average rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's
will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's
bailout fund.
* Standard & Poor's, which on Monday told 15 euro zone
member nations that it may cut their debt ratings, followed less
than 24 hours later with a second warning shot, threatening on
Tuesday to cut the credit rating of Europe's financial rescue
fund.
* The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest
rates and offer ultra-long liquidity operations to support banks
when it meets on Thursday.
* The meeting will be followed by the European Summit on
Friday, which investors are closely watching for signs that
leaders will deliver a sweeping solution to contain the region's
fiscal problems.