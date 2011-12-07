* EU summit, ECB meeting in focus
* Superlongs weaken on hedge selling before 30-yr auction
* Profit-taking emerges after recent rise in JGB prices
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 7 Japanese government bonds
fell on Wednesday on profit-taking ahead of a European leaders'
summit on the debt crisis this week, while hedge selling weighed
down longer maturities before a 30-year JGB auction on Thursday.
Market players said downside pressure increased during
afternoon trading as the rollover among JGB futures contracts
progressed and made it easier for players to take short
positions.
December 10-year futures inched down 0.04 point to
142.13. March futures, which will become the benchmark
contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the December
contract will end on Friday, fell 0.11 point to 141.60.
"Because JGB prices have risen recently, some investors
decided to take profits before upcoming events in the euro
zone," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.
The 10-year cash bond yield inched up 0.5
basis point to 1.045 percent, but stayed below a four-month peak
of 1.090 percent.
The yield curve bear-steepened as superlongs were weaker
than other maturities, with broker hedging and position squaring
from investors weighing ahead of the 700 billion yen ($9
billion) 30-year JGB auction on Thursday, market players said.
The 20-year yield was up 1.5 basis points at
1.780 percent and the 30-year yield climbed 2
basis points to 1.970 percent.
The 20- and 30-year yield spread rose to a three-week high
of 19.5 basis points, off a three-month low of 16 basis points
hit late November.
The auction is expected to be supported by demand from
investors such as life insurers, the main players in the
maturity. But some dealers may limit their participation ahead
of the EU summit on Friday, and as the maturity offers less
attractive value compared with other maturities, market players
said.
"Investors are not sure how they can reflect the European
situation in their portfolios at this point, and it is not the
best timing to have an auction of bonds with a long duration.
But the new debt should be digested smoothly with demand from
investors," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"People are re-examining if JGBs should be sold based on
contagion risks because if they are, there won't be too many
places left to put money," he added.
Money market rates remained stable, with the overnight call
rate flat at 0.07 percent.
Standard & Poor's, which on Monday told 15 euro zone member
nations that it may cut their debt ratings, followed with a
second warning on Tuesday that it may cut the credit rating of
Europe's financial rescue fund.
The Financial Times reported that European leaders would
discuss boosting the firepower of the bailout fund at Friday's
summit.
The European Central Bank also meets on Thursday and is
expected to cut interest rates and offer ultra-long liquidity
operations to support banks.