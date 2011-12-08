* EU summit, ECB meeting in focus
* Superlongs supported by moderate 30-yr sale
* Open interest on March futures surpasses Dec
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 8 Japanese government bonds on
Thursday gained on safe-haven bids as investor appetite for
riskier assets such as stocks was dented by doubts that European
leaders would agree a plan to tackle their debt crisis at a
summit this week.
They were also helped by moderate demand at a 30-year
auction.
The 10-year JGB yield inched down 0.5 basis
point to 1.040 percent, staying below a four-month peak of 1.090
percent hit last week, though trading was subdued.
"JGB prices were lifted after gains in bonds overseas, but
activity was limited before events in Europe, and partly because
the holiday season is starting," said a trader at a Japanese
bank.
Hopes that the EU summit would lead to a turning point in
the euro zone's debt crisis took a hit after a senior German
official gave a downbeat assessment of prospects for an
agreement, in an apparent effort to jolt partners into accepting
Berlin's terms.
Another focal point is the European Central Bank's policy
decision on Thursday. The ECB is seen likely to cut interest
rates by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent, and traders are also
looking for hints on whether the central bank is ready to step
up its government bond buying programme.
In the latest evidence of the euro zone debt crisis
affecting the global economy, Japan's machinery orders data
released on Thursday was weaker-than-expected, underpinning the
allure of government debts.
Japanese shares fell 0.7 percent, along with regional peers,
as market players turned cautious ahead of the key events in
Europe.
December 10-year futures gained 0.19 point to
142.32. March futures, which will become the benchmark
contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the December
contract will end on Friday, rose 0.14 point to 141.74. Open
interest for March futures rose to over 42,000 contracts this
morning, surpassing those of December on Thursday.
Superlongs such as 20- and 30-year bonds were firmer as the
20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.775
percent and the 30-year yield declined 1.5 basis
point to 1.950 percent, after Thursday's 700 billion yen ($9.01
billion) auction of 30-year JGBs drew moderate demand, supported
by investors such as life insurers, the main buyers for the
maturity, and bids from brokers for their inventories.
"Although the bid-to-cover ratio was lower than the previous
offering, we can say the auction was reasonable with the tail as
small as 0.09," said Yusuke Ikawa, rates strategist at RBS
Securities, adding that the auction result could be worse
because investors and brokers tend to hold off on buying in
December ahead of year-end book closing.
Money markets rates remain stable, with the overnight call
rate flat at around 0.07 percent.
Bunds rallied on Wednesday after solid demand at a German
debt auction and a sell-off in periphery euro zone bonds
prompted investors to pile into debt issued by the region's
strongest member ahead of the EU meeting.
U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday and were little
changed in Asia on Thursday.