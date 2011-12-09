TOKYO Dec 9 Japanese government bond
prices extended gains and the benchmark yield declined to a
two-week low on Friday as the European Central Bank dashed hopes
of a broad bond purchase programme, triggering a slump in
riskier assets and lifting investor appetite for safe-haven
government debt.
* European Union leaders looked set to adopt a new system of
fiscal discipline later on Friday, but sentiment on risk assets
worsened after the European Central Bank dampened hopes that it
would serve as lender of last resort and as Germany rejected a
long-term goal of issuing common euro zone bonds.
* The 10-year JGB yield declined 2 basis
points to 1.015 percent, its lowest since November 25, and
moving away from a four-month peak of 1.090 percent hit last
week. The five-year yield was down 1.5 basis
points at 0.340 percent.
* Japan's Nikkei average dropped 1.5 percent, along
with its regional peers.
* While a failed German bond auction late last month had
sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds
given Japan's indebtness, such worries seem to have eased after
recent successful bond auctions in the country.
* "I expect markets to struggle to digest headlines from the
EU summit, because anything that comes out would probably fall
short of expectations anyway," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed
income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* On Friday, cash bonds in various maturities were supported
by investor demand, said a trader at a U.S. brokerage, on the
view that yields may not go up after the EU summit.
* But their buying is expected to slow as the 10-year yield
falls near 1 percent, analysts said, with many investors not
wanting to repeat their experience last November when a drop in
the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent was
followed by four months of a painful bear market.
* December 10-year futures gained 0.26 point to
142.58. March futures, which will become the benchmark
contract by Monday at the latest as trading in the December
contract will end on Friday, rose 0.24 point to 141.98. Volume
for March futures climbs to over 18,000 contracts this morning,
surpassing those of December.
* Reaction to revised Japanese gross domestic product data
was limited.