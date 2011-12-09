* Ten-yr JGB yield falls to 2-wk low as EU summit
disappoints
* Slump in riskier assets lifts appetite for JGBs
* Buying slows as 10-yr yield approaches to 1 pct-analysts
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese government bond
prices rose and the benchmark yield hit a two-week low on Friday
as hopes dimmed that a European Union summit would make
substantial progress towards containing the region's debt
crisis, dragging down equities and lifting demand for safe-haven
JGBs.
The rise was in line with other government bond markets
overseas after the European Central bank, while cutting interest
rates as expected, stopped short of offering stronger measures,
such as more buying of government bonds.
European Union leaders on Friday sealed a new fiscal pact
ensuring tougher budget discipline but failed to agree on a
treaty change to enshrine the rules.
JGBs were supported by investor demand on the view that
yields may not go up after the EU summit, said a trader at a
U.S. brokerage.
The 10-year JGB yield fell as low as 1.010
percent, its lowest since Nov. 25, and moving away from a
four-month peak of 1.090 percent hit last week. The five-year
yield was down 1.5 basis points at 0.340 percent.
JGB futures pared earlier gains after European leaders said
the euro zone planned to loan up 200 billion euros to the
International Monetary fund (IMF), but ended in positive
territory.
March futures, which will take over as the lead
contract on Monday after trading in December futures ended on
Friday, closed up 0.28 point to 142.02. They earlier hit a
session low of 141.85.
Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped 1.5 percent,
along with its regional peers.
"The headlines stepped up more pressure on the European
Central Bank to expand its bond purchases and to have common
euro zone bonds as these are the only ways to keep the debt
crisis from falling into a negative spiral," said Takeo Okuhara,
a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.
"Fiscal discipline can't be achieved overnight and in the
meantime, credit contraction will intensify, so the most urgent
task for policymakers is to ensure decisive measures are taken
to put a firm cap on bond yields and relieve funding pressures,"
he said.
GERMAN, FRENCH RATINGS
While a failed German bond auction late last month had
sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds
given Japan's indebtedness, such worries seem to have eased
after recent successful Japanese bond auctions.
But their buying is expected to slow as the 10-year yield
falls near 1 percent, analysts said, with many investors not
wanting to repeat their experience last November when a drop in
the 10-year yield to a seven-year low of 0.82 percent was
followed by four months of a painful bear market.
While there are hardly immediate signs that JGBs will fall
victim to the vicious cycle of investors selling and further
erosion of confidence witnessed in the euro zone, market players
were aware of the risk that possible downgrades in French and
German government bonds could impact other countries.
"People may think, 'What's going to happen with Japan?' if
French and German government bonds are downgraded... This month
is crucial because JGB issuance plans for fiscal year 2012 will
be released and there could be a possible downgrade from
(Japanese ratings agency) R&I," said Katsuyuki Tokushima, chief
fixed-income strategist at NLI Research Institute.
R&I analysts told Reuters last week that the ratings agency
will likely cut its AAA rating on Japan's sovereign debt by one
notch by year-end, saying it looks almost impossible to achieve
the government's target to have a primary budget balance by
2020/21.
But they said they did not expect to cut ratings further as
JGBs will likely remain financed mostly domestically.