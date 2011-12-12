TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese government bond
futures edged down on Monday as risk appetite revived
slightly following the agreement by European leaders to draft a
new treaty for deeper economic integration . Meanwhile
broker hedging weighed on the market ahead of a five-year JGB
auction.
* In cash bonds, the five-year yield climbed
0.5 basis point to 0.350 percent, off a two-week low of 0.335
percent hit on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond was untraded.
* "JGBs reacted positively to the euro-zone deal when the
headlines came out on Friday, but they are weighed down today
because U.S. bond yields and stocks rose unexpectedly," said a
trader at U.S. brokerage.
"Trading is subdued ahead of two debt auctions, which is
keeping prices top heavy," he added.
* Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty
for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday,
though markets remain uncertain whether and when more decisive
action will be taken to stem the debt crisis.
* March 10-year JGB futures, which took over as the
lead contract on Monday, were down 0.07 point at 141.95 on
Monday.
* The Nikkei share average gained 1.3 percent by
midday.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion yen
($32 billion) of five-year bonds on Tuesday, up 100 billion yen
from the previous auction. A 1.1 trillion yen auction of 20-year
bonds is due on Thursday.
* While the new five-year bonds are expected to be supported
by demand from investors on views that the Bank of Japan will
keep monetary policy loose, some participants were cautious
about the 20-year bond auction, seeing a bleak outlook for the
maturity due to increased issuance.
* The market expects Japan's government to increase its
issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April
as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to rising
social welfare costs.
* Sentiment towards JGBs turned negative for the first time
in two weeks as market players were cautious about buying ahead
of auctions this week, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.