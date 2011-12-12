TOKYO Dec 12 Japanese government bond futures edged down on Monday as risk appetite revived slightly following the agreement by European leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration . Meanwhile broker hedging weighed on the market ahead of a five-year JGB auction.

* In cash bonds, the five-year yield climbed 0.5 basis point to 0.350 percent, off a two-week low of 0.335 percent hit on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond was untraded.

* "JGBs reacted positively to the euro-zone deal when the headlines came out on Friday, but they are weighed down today because U.S. bond yields and stocks rose unexpectedly," said a trader at U.S. brokerage.

"Trading is subdued ahead of two debt auctions, which is keeping prices top heavy," he added.

* Europe secured an historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, though markets remain uncertain whether and when more decisive action will be taken to stem the debt crisis.

* March 10-year JGB futures, which took over as the lead contract on Monday, were down 0.07 point at 141.95 on Monday.

* The Nikkei share average gained 1.3 percent by midday.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion yen ($32 billion) of five-year bonds on Tuesday, up 100 billion yen from the previous auction. A 1.1 trillion yen auction of 20-year bonds is due on Thursday.

* While the new five-year bonds are expected to be supported by demand from investors on views that the Bank of Japan will keep monetary policy loose, some participants were cautious about the 20-year bond auction, seeing a bleak outlook for the maturity due to increased issuance.

* The market expects Japan's government to increase its issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to rising social welfare costs.

* Sentiment towards JGBs turned negative for the first time in two weeks as market players were cautious about buying ahead of auctions this week, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.