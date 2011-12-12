* JGBs soften as risk appetite dents safe-haven bids
* Broker hedging weighs before auctions
* Futures volume hits lowest in three weeks
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese government bonds
fell on Monday as risk appetite revived slightly following an
agreement by European leaders to draft a new treaty on deeper
economic integration
Volume was thin, however, with investors seen
reluctant to step in and buy ahead of a heavy schedule for new
issuance this week.
"JGBs reacted positively to the euro zone deal when the
headlines came out on Friday, but they were weighed down today
because U.S. bond yields and stocks rose unexpectedly," said a
trader at a U.S. brokerage.
"Trading is subdued ahead of two debt auctions, which is
keeping prices top heavy," he added.
In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield climbed
1 basis point to 1.020 percent, off a two-week low of 1.010
percent hit on Friday.
Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty
for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday,
though markets remain uncertain whether and when more decisive
action will be taken to stem the debt crisis.
"The debt crisis in Europe will not be resolved by
the end of the year and JGBs are expected to be supported by
safety-bids, but 10-year yields won't fall much below 1 percent
in the near term because Europe will be able to redeem maturing
bonds for the time being unless there are other factors that
lift the bond market," said Atsushi Ito, Senior Rates Strategist
at UBS Securities.
March 10-year JGB futures, which took over as the
lead contract on Monday, were down 0.05 point at 141.97 on
Monday.
In subdued trade, their volume was below 20,000
lots, the lowest in three weeks.
The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent.
Superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, were mixed with
the 20-year yield flat at 1.760 percent, while
the 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.940
percent.
HEAVY ISSUANCE
Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion yen ($32
billion) of five-year bonds on Tuesday, up 100 billion yen from
the previous auction.
A 1.1 trillion yen offering of 20-year bonds is due on
Thursday.
While the new five-year bonds are expected to be supported
by demand from investors on views that the Bank of Japan will
keep monetary policy loose, some participants were cautious
about the 20-year bond auction, seeing a bleak outlook for the
maturity due to increased issuance.
The market expects Japan's government to increase its
issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April
as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to climbing
social welfare costs.
Market participants are closely eyeing the government's
attempt to balance economic stimulus while trying to pay down a
large public debt.
Sentiment towards JGBs turned negative for the first time in
two weeks as market players were cautious about buying ahead of
this week's auctions, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.