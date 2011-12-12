* JGBs soften as risk appetite dents safe-haven bids

* Broker hedging weighs before auctions

* Futures volume hits lowest in three weeks

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 12 Japanese government bonds fell on Monday as risk appetite revived slightly following an agreement by European leaders to draft a new treaty on deeper economic integration

Volume was thin, however, with investors seen reluctant to step in and buy ahead of a heavy schedule for new issuance this week.

"JGBs reacted positively to the euro zone deal when the headlines came out on Friday, but they were weighed down today because U.S. bond yields and stocks rose unexpectedly," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

"Trading is subdued ahead of two debt auctions, which is keeping prices top heavy," he added.

In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.020 percent, off a two-week low of 1.010 percent hit on Friday.

Europe secured a historic agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone on Friday, though markets remain uncertain whether and when more decisive action will be taken to stem the debt crisis.

"The debt crisis in Europe will not be resolved by the end of the year and JGBs are expected to be supported by safety-bids, but 10-year yields won't fall much below 1 percent in the near term because Europe will be able to redeem maturing bonds for the time being unless there are other factors that lift the bond market," said Atsushi Ito, Senior Rates Strategist at UBS Securities.

March 10-year JGB futures, which took over as the lead contract on Monday, were down 0.05 point at 141.97 on Monday.

In subdued trade, their volume was below 20,000 lots, the lowest in three weeks.

The Nikkei share average gained 1.4 percent.

Superlongs, such as 20- and 30-year bonds, were mixed with the 20-year yield flat at 1.760 percent, while the 30-year yield climbed 2 basis points to 1.940 percent.

HEAVY ISSUANCE

Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.5 trillion yen ($32 billion) of five-year bonds on Tuesday, up 100 billion yen from the previous auction.

A 1.1 trillion yen offering of 20-year bonds is due on Thursday.

While the new five-year bonds are expected to be supported by demand from investors on views that the Bank of Japan will keep monetary policy loose, some participants were cautious about the 20-year bond auction, seeing a bleak outlook for the maturity due to increased issuance.

The market expects Japan's government to increase its issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to climbing social welfare costs.

Market participants are closely eyeing the government's attempt to balance economic stimulus while trying to pay down a large public debt.

Sentiment towards JGBs turned negative for the first time in two weeks as market players were cautious about buying ahead of this week's auctions, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.