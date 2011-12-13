TOKYO Dec 13 Japanese government bonds
gained on Tuesday as renewed worries over the measures adopted
by European leaders to fight their debt crisis prompted
safe-haven bids from investors.
* JGBs were also supported by hopes that Tuesday's 2.5
trillion yen ($32.13 billion) five-year bond auction will be
digested smoothly, market players said.
* "After something of a rally in risk assets, people have
come back to a consensus that the euro zone deal on Friday is
not going to become a solution to its fundamental problems,"
said a trader at a major Japanese bank.
"Because overseas bond markets are up, short- and
medium-dated JGBs have also been lifted."
* In cash bonds, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
fell 1 basis point to 1.005 percent, marking its
lowest in nearly two weeks.
* The yield earlier this month hit a four-month high of
1.090 percent when a failed German bond auction sparked fears
that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds given Japan's
indebtedness, but yields came back down as such worries abated
after successful Japanese bond auctions.
* The five-year yield declined 1.5 basis
points to 0.335 percent ahead of an auction of the maturity on
Tuesday. Although the monthly sale amount is increasing by 100
billion yen from this month, many market participants expect new
bonds to be underpinned by demand from investors such as
Japanese banks, the main players in the maturity.
* Japan's government increased its monthly sales of
five-year JGBs as it tweaked its debt sales plan after it
compiled a budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.
* The coupon of the new bonds was set at 0.4 percent, up
from 0.3 percent at the previous sale in Nov. "New bonds are
likely drawing decent demand due to the large amount of bond
redemptions this month," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.
* The auction results are set to be released at 12:45 p.m.
(0345 GMT)
* March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to
142.16.
* U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as the optimism on Wall
Street that followed last week's EU summit faded.