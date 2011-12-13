* Ten-yr yield declines to 1 pct, lowest in 2-wks

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 13 Japanese government bonds gained on Tuesday as renewed worries over the measures adopted by European leaders to fight their debt crisis prompted safe-haven bids from investors, pushing the benchmark yield to its lowest in two weeks.

Players took cues from a rise in U.S. and German bonds, while moderate demand at a 2.5 trillion yen ($32.13 billion) five-year bond auction on Tuesday helped underpin the market, participants said.

"After something of a rally in risk assets, people have come back to a consensus that the euro zone deal on Friday is not going to become a solution to its fundamental problems," said a trader at a major Japanese bank.

"Because overseas bond markets are up, short- and medium-dated JGBs have also been lifted."

In cash bonds, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis point to 1 percent, marking its lowest since Nov. 25.

The yield earlier this month hit a four-month high of 1.090 percent when a failed German bond auction sparked fears that investors could start dumping Japanese bonds given Japan's indebtedness, but yields came back down as such worries abated after successful Japanese bond auctions.

But some players said JGB prices would not climb far. "Because we already have a sense of achievement after the 10-year yield hit one percent today, it is unlikely yields will fall significantly unless there are clear factors such as obvious 'risk-on' moves in overseas markets" said a trader at a European brokerage.

The No. 100 five-year JGB yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.335 percent.

Although the monthly sale amount is increasing by 100 billion yen from this month, the maturity drew moderate demand from investors such as Japanese banks, the main players in the sector.

Japan's government increased its monthly sales of five-year JGBs as it tweaked its debt sales plan after it compiled a budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.

BIG DAILY GAIN

March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.29 point to 142.26, posting their biggest daily gain since late October.

While the new five-year bonds were supported by investor demand and the Bank of Japan's loose monetary policy, some participants were cautious about a 1.1 trillion yen offering of 20-year debt due on Thursday, seeing a bleak outlook for the maturity due to increased issuance.

The market expects Japan's government to ramp up its issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to climbing social welfare costs.

U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as the optimism on Wall Street that followed last week's EU summit faded.

The Bank of Japan's dollar-supply operation drew strong bids on Tuesday, marking banks' effort to secure funds for the crucial year-end period while market dollar funding costs are expected to stay high due to jitters about Europe's debt crisis.

This was the BOJ's first three-month dollar liquidity operation since last month's accord by the world's top central banks to cut the cost of the U.S. currency to mitigate the impact of Europe's debt crisis intensified.