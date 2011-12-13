* Ten-yr yield declines to 1 pct, lowest in 2-wks
* JGB futures post biggest gains in 7-wks
* Five-yr JGB auction draws moderate demand
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japanese government bonds
gained on Tuesday as renewed worries over the measures adopted
by European leaders to fight their debt crisis prompted
safe-haven bids from investors, pushing the benchmark yield to
its lowest in two weeks.
Players took cues from a rise in U.S. and German bonds,
while moderate demand at a 2.5 trillion yen ($32.13 billion)
five-year bond auction on Tuesday helped underpin the market,
participants said.
"After something of a rally in risk assets, people have come
back to a consensus that the euro zone deal on Friday is not
going to become a solution to its fundamental problems," said a
trader at a major Japanese bank.
"Because overseas bond markets are up, short- and
medium-dated JGBs have also been lifted."
In cash bonds, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield
fell 1.5 basis point to 1 percent, marking its
lowest since Nov. 25.
The yield earlier this month hit a four-month high of 1.090
percent when a failed German bond auction sparked fears that
investors could start dumping Japanese bonds given Japan's
indebtedness, but yields came back down as such worries abated
after successful Japanese bond auctions.
But some players said JGB prices would not climb far.
"Because we already have a sense of achievement after the
10-year yield hit one percent today, it is unlikely yields will
fall significantly unless there are clear factors such as
obvious 'risk-on' moves in overseas markets" said a trader at a
European brokerage.
The No. 100 five-year JGB yield declined 1.5
basis points to 0.335 percent.
Although the monthly sale amount is increasing by 100
billion yen from this month, the maturity drew moderate demand
from investors such as Japanese banks, the main players in the
sector.
Japan's government increased its monthly sales of five-year
JGBs as it tweaked its debt sales plan after it compiled a
budget for rebuilding after a massive earthquake.
BIG DAILY GAIN
March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.29 point to
142.26, posting their biggest daily gain since late October.
While the new five-year bonds were supported by investor
demand and the Bank of Japan's loose monetary policy, some
participants were cautious about a 1.1 trillion yen offering of
20-year debt due on Thursday, seeing a bleak outlook for the
maturity due to increased issuance.
The market expects Japan's government to ramp up its
issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year starting next April
as the nation's borrowing needs look set to rise due to climbing
social welfare costs.
U.S. Treasuries rallied on Monday as the optimism on Wall
Street that followed last week's EU summit faded.
The Bank of Japan's dollar-supply operation drew strong bids
on Tuesday, marking banks' effort to secure funds for the
crucial year-end period while market dollar funding costs are
expected to stay high due to jitters about Europe's debt crisis.
This was the BOJ's first three-month dollar liquidity
operation since last month's accord by the world's top central
banks to cut the cost of the U.S. currency to mitigate the
impact of Europe's debt crisis intensified.