By Lisa Twaronite and Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Dec 14 Japanese government bond futures edged up slightly on Wednesday, as stocks weakened on worries about a lack of progress on the euro zone debt crisis and fears of possible European sovereign downgrades.

Gains were limited by supply concerns after Tuesday's lacklustre five-year auction, where demand was not as strong as some had expected, and ahead of Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen ($14.1 billion) offering of 20-year debt.

The market expects Japan's government to increase its issuance of 20-year bonds in the fiscal year beginning in April to fund rising social welfare costs.

"Although a spike in JGB yields is not an immediate concern as JGBs are supported by investors who have to reinvest due to massive redemptions this month, there is a wariness about the government's ability to secure fiscal discipline," said Jun Fukashiro, chief fund manager at Toyota Asset Management.

"And this is reflected in the spreads of medium and superlong yields," he added.

The spread of five- and 30-year yields declined to 157 basis points from 160 basis points the previous day, and off a two-month high of 162.5 basis points hit last month, but it remains above a one-year low of 151 basis points marked in September.

The market is watching developments on a proposed consumption tax hike. The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree by the end of the year on a proposal to double the 5 percent sales tax to pay for rising welfare costs.

But there is strong opposition within the party, particularly as support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government drops. Those who disapprove of his cabinet now outnumber those who support it for the first time, newspaper polls showed on Tuesday.

March 10-year JGB futures, which took over as the lead contract on Monday, closed up 0.02 point at 142.28. Charts showed some improvements in their momentum as JGB futures pierced major technical indicators such as the lower end of the Ichimoku cloud for the first time since late November.

In cash bonds, some investors have been selling into rallies, said a strategist at a Japanese brokerage. The yield on 10-year JGBs fell back below 1.0 percent after rising above that level on Tuesday. It was down 1 basis point to 0.985 percent, hitting its lowest level since late November at one point on Wednesday.

The five-year JGB yield declined 0.5 basis point to 0.345 percent.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday, increasing the appeal of lower-risk fixed-income assets.

NEW FEARS

Demand for safe-haven debt was underpinned by new fears about the stability of Europe's sovereign debt markets and its banking system, after sources said Germany's Angela Merkel had rejected any suggestion of raising the funding limit of Europe's future bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

Standard and Poor's warned last week that the ratings of 15 euro zone countries could be cut if leaders could not agree on steps to resolve the region's debt crisis.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday held policy steady and warned that turmoil in Europe presents a big risk to the U.S. economy, leaving the door open to possible further steps even as it noted an improvement in the U.S. labour market. The Fed's move contributed to a late-session rally in prices of U.S. Treasury securities.