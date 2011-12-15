TOKYO Dec 15 Japanese government bonds
extended gains on Thursday, with the benchmark yield dipping to
its lowest level in three weeks after worries that Europe's
debt crisis is worsening prompted investors to dump riskier
assets.
* But gains were limited as market participants were
cautious of chasing prices higher before a 1.1 trillion yen
($14.1 billion) 20-year JGB auction on Thursday.
* In cash bonds, the 10-year JGB yield fell 1
basis point to 0.980 percent, hitting its lowest level since
late November. The five-year yield was flat at
0.345 percent, staying in the middle of its 0.3-0.4 percent
range from the past six months.
* March 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to
142.40, hovering near their highest level in three weeks and
capped near the Ichimoku cloud which is seen as major
resistance.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance set a 1.7 percent coupon on
the new 20-year JGBs, unchanged from their coupon at the
previous sale in November, which was the lowest since August
2010. The MOF releases the auction results at 12:45 p.m. (0345
GMT).
* Demand from buy-and-hold investors such as life insurers
was expected to support prices in the offering amid the ongoing
debt crisis in the euro zone. Some buyers, however, could hold
off as the supply outlook for the maturity is unattractive
compared to other maturities, market participants said.
* "Twenty-year bond prices are not cheap as their yield is
not far from September's level (at an 11-month low) ... with the
possibility of an increase in next fiscal year's debt issuance
and Japan's fiscal outlook, people won't chase prices higher in
longer-dated maturities," said a fund manager in Japan.
* The market is watching developments on a proposed
consumption tax hike. The ruling Democratic Party plans to agree
by the end of the year on a proposal to double the 5 percent
sales tax to pay for rising welfare costs.
* But there is strong opposition within the party,
particularly as support for Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda's government drops. Those who disapprove of his cabinet now
outnumber those who support it for the first time, newspaper
polls showed on Tuesday.
* German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central
Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying
instead that European countries must stick to new budget
discipline. Italian borrowing costs soared to a
record high on Wednesday.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.3 percent on
Thursday.